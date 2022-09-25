Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React
Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs. The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime. Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
App State's roller coaster of a season continued with a brutal loss on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers blew a 28-3 first-half lead to James Madison, losing with a 32-28 final score. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this crushing upset. "CFB is very drunk this year,"...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense
The Crimson Tide's junior quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the team's victory over the Commodores.
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
618K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0