Tampa, FL

Renee Goodrich
1d ago

Not much of a Packers fan, but been following Roger's for a while hat off for him. He is a he'll of a qb and a great person to match that. For once the money didn't change the man.

BillTiger
1d ago

Two of the greatest QBs the NFL world has ever seen. More SB rings for Brady but that has everything to do with his people stepping up.

ItsJTmoe
1d ago

It wasn't a pretty game, but GB got the W, so it was a good game.

