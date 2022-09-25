Read full article on original website
The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots got some good news on quarterback Mac Jones following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, x-rays on Jones' ankle came back negative. His ankle will continue to be evaluated throughout the next week. There was some concern among the fanbase...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Tony Romo expertly narrated Patrick Mahomes' argument with Eric Bieniemy in real time
Ever since joining the CBS Sports booth for NFL games in 2017, Tony Romo has offered a unique perspective as a former quarterback who has first-hand familiarity with many of the teams he’s watching. Fans loved it as he would call out plays before they happened. But he can also call out arguments as they are happening.
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Report: Likely Injury Diagnosis Reportedly In For Mac Jones
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may not have broken his ankle, but he still reportedly suffered a significant injury. Jones has a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. An MRI on Monday will confirm the damage, and Jones could miss some time. The...
Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning
A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident where his Porsche flipped several times
Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident this afternoon leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital. The car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both Garrett and...
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
