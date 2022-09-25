ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Kadi Bauer

From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format

WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler rallies to defeat Franklin Regional in double overtime on homecoming

Shaler had a homecoming to remember Saturday, rallying to defeat Franklin Regional, 42-41, in double overtime. The win gives the Titans a 3-2 record at the season’s halfway point. “It’s one of those games that adds to the homecoming tradition and lore,” Shaler coach Jim Ryan said. “It’s one...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley senior makes waves on national rowing scene

There was little if any doubt she’d be chosen. Quaker Vally senior Ellie Graham recently was named to the United States Rowing’s Class of 2023 Scholastic Honor Roll. It’s a prestigious honor. Each year, USRowing selects 100 students throughout the country who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements and success on the water.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Sept. 27, 2022

Samuel Wyman was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the class of 2026. Madison Ballew of Glenshaw has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Ballew will be majoring in accounting.
GLENSHAW, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA

