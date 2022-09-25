Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland campus clippings: Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes making impact at William & Mary
Coming out of Jeannette, Marcus Barnes was known for his glue-like hands and football instincts. His father, Johnnie Barnes, played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. If the ball was thrown Marcus Barnes’ way, he was probably going to catch it, no matter if he...
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge
Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0). Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Familiar face guides Greensburg Central Catholic volleyball to strong start
Erin Salas, with a long history of coaching in the Greensburg Central Catholic system, has taken over the Centurions varsity girls volleyball team this year, becoming the program’s third head coach in as many seasons. She succeeds Angela Grabb. “I did it because I love to coach,” said Salas,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC grad Brenna Springer finds new, more comfortable home with Seton Hill women's soccer
Brenna Springer needed a fresh start. Like many high school athletes, she was enamored with the idea of playing at the Division I level, so the former Greensburg Central Catholic star accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Akron. The experience left a lot to be desired. During her freshman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield's Cydney Blahovec
In most sports, a span of five seconds isn’t that big of a deal, unless it’s right before the buzzer. In cross country, five seconds could mean a 10-place difference or more. That was exactly the case for Hempfield senior Cydney Blahovec and her performances in the Red,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell's Kadi Bauer
From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2022: Xavier Nelson sets receiving records in Bishop Canevin win
Xavier Nelson set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns in a career to led Bishop Canevin to a 56-0 victory over Avella (0-5, 0-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference Saturday night. Nelson caught three balls for 123 yards, including touchdown grabs of 51 and 52 yards, to...
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock rolls past Seton Hill
Noah Grover was 21 for 37 passing for 294 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score to lead Slippery Rock to a 30-2 victory over Seton Hill in the PSAC opener for both teams Saturday. Slippery Rock (4-0, 1-0) held Seton Hill (0-4, 0-1) to 106 yards...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Golfers set for new WPIAL format
WPIAL golfers this week will be part of a significant format change to the individual postseason. For the first time, the championship tournaments will be 36 holes and played over a week at two courses. The scores from the two rounds will be cumulative. Essentially, the semifinal rounds were eliminated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dedication pays off for Penn Hills' Daemar Kelly with commitment to Quinnipiac
The transformation of Penn Hills senior guard Daemar Kelly wasn’t something that happened overnight. Long days and nights in the gym allowed the 6-foot-5 Indians senior guard to slowly progress into being a strong all-around basketball player. Kelly made his college choice last week, selecting Quinnipiac over Rider, Robert...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022
Claim to fame: Bugosh had back-to-back hat tricks as the unbeaten Lady Vikings (7-0, 4-0) defeated rivals Yough, 5-0, and Mt. Pleasant, 6-1. The quick-footed forward added an assist in each game for the second-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A. She has emerged as one of several scoring threats for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler rallies to defeat Franklin Regional in double overtime on homecoming
Shaler had a homecoming to remember Saturday, rallying to defeat Franklin Regional, 42-41, in double overtime. The win gives the Titans a 3-2 record at the season’s halfway point. “It’s one of those games that adds to the homecoming tradition and lore,” Shaler coach Jim Ryan said. “It’s one...
A-K Valley high school football notes: Several teams bounce back with wins
It was bounce-back Friday for a number of Alle-Kiski Valley teams. The Burrell run game again was the featured attraction as it helped the Bucs roll past Yough, 42-6, and rebound from last week’s 38-20 loss to Serra Catholic. All 64 plays Burrell ran against the Cougars were of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines
By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley senior makes waves on national rowing scene
There was little if any doubt she’d be chosen. Quaker Vally senior Ellie Graham recently was named to the United States Rowing’s Class of 2023 Scholastic Honor Roll. It’s a prestigious honor. Each year, USRowing selects 100 students throughout the country who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements and success on the water.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler area student news for the week of Sept. 27, 2022
Samuel Wyman was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the class of 2026. Madison Ballew of Glenshaw has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Ballew will be majoring in accounting.
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt Coaches Called for Late Onside Kick
Up 21 inside of two minutes, the Pitt Panthers attempted and recovered an onside kick.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
