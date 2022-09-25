Read full article on original website
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Dan Campbell offers a message to Lions fans after the rough loss in Week 3
In the aftermath of a disheartening Detroit loss that brought more than a few cries of “Same Old Lions” from a lot of fans and media members (both local and national), head coach Dan Campbell offered up some words of encouragement. During his press conference back at the...
Why Jared Goff Deserves Some Blame for Vikings Loss
Jared Goff must be more assertive as leader of Detroit Lions'offense.
Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
Power Rankings: Lions Not Punished Greatly After Loss
The Week 3 NFL power rankings are out, and the loss to the Minnesota Vikings did not significantly impact the Detroit Lions.
Lions Set NFL Record for TDs in Consecutive Quarters to Start Season
Despite Sunday’s loss, Detroit set an NFL record.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan safety seals the deal for Minnesota versus Detroit with INT
With the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings coming down to the wire, former Michigan safety Josh Metellus sealed Minnesota’s 28-24 win by picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw a deep pass into double-coverage as Metellus took advantage of the poor decision of the...
Twitter Reacts: Right Now, Dan Campbell Is a Liability
Supporters of the Detroit Lions are very critical of Dan Campbell and his late-game decision-making.
FOX Sports
Christian Darrisaw is Becoming a Breakout Star on an Improved Vikings Offensive Line
It's early, but Darrisaw looks like he's taken a year two leap. He was phenomenal against the Lions.
Bartlett Thrives on Scouting QB Tendencies
It's all about knowing the opposing QB's tendencies for WVU Football BANDIT Jared Bartlett.
Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings Injury Updates: Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.
Kevin O'Connell provided updates on the Vikings' three injured players on Monday.
