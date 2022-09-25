ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan safety seals the deal for Minnesota versus Detroit with INT

With the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings coming down to the wire, former Michigan safety Josh Metellus sealed Minnesota’s 28-24 win by picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff threw a deep pass into double-coverage as Metellus took advantage of the poor decision of the...
DETROIT, MI
