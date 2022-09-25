ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's David Bakhtiari News

A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
DENVER, CO
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report

Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday

Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush

Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday

Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss

Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle issue

St. Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. St. Brown tied for the team lead in receptions and set up a two-yard touchdown for Jamaal Williams with a 30-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. He lacked some explosiveness on his catches for the rest of the game, and he told reporters after the game that he rolled his right ankle during the second quarter, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown expects to suit up for a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
DETROIT, MI

