Wichita Falls, TX

Texas woman allegedly stabs husband at a Goodwill

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at an area Goodwill under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire.

Kristie Lavon Henshaw, also known as “Grumpy”, 43, of Olney, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on a $15,000 bond.

According to authorities, the assault occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21. WFPD officers were dispatched to Goodwill in the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway in reference to an assault with a weapon.

Kristie Hershaw mugshot courtesy Wichita Co. Jail

Police said the victim, who identified Henshaw as his wife, told them he had arranged to meet Henshaw at Goodwill in order to pick up his pickup truck from her.

The victim told authorities Henshaw showed up at Goodwill “under the influence” and refused to give him his truck, then threatened to light the truck’s gas tank on fire with some papers on the passenger’s seat.

According to police, the victim told them he was holding the driver’s side door of the truck open, and Henshaw was inside the truck when she pulled an open pocket knife and stabbed him on the left side of his abdomen near his belt line.

Responding officers reported that the victim had a cut on his left side and was bleeding.

The reporting officer said other officers who responded to the scene prior to their arrival already had Henshaw detained when they got to the scene. She was transported and booked into jail without incident.

    Kristie Henshaw mugshot from 2009, courtesy of Wichita County Jail
    Kristie Henshaw mugshot from 2012, courtesy of Wichita County Jail
    Kristie Henshaw mugshot from 2015, courtesy of Wichita County Jail

A records check on Henshaw revealed nine prior arrests, mostly for a multitude of traffic violations.

In March 2012, Henshaw was arrested for assault family violence, and public intoxication, as well as traffic violations. Then in July 2012, she was arrested again for assault family violence.

In August 2012, Henshaw again was again alleged to have committed an assault and her charge was elevated to continuous violence against the family. That charge was later dismissed.

Henshaw has three convictions for driving while intoxicated in counties other than Wichita County, and she was convicted of forgery of an elderly person in Baylor County.

Fu.. a repuikan
2d ago

You guys see how clowns responded to this article. Obviously, they are part of the privledge crowd. Rather than seeing this woman has a mental health issue and needs help, they clown her. It's ok though, you all will have your day of wrath, but it will be to late to ask for mercy. What you negatively spew into the atmosphere to another will return to you 10 fold. You'll be alright though. 🤡

Reply(5)
13
My thoughts,956
1d ago

agg assault and only 15,000 bond.. Then they wonder why they recommit again.. All judges fault for letting criminals out with such a low bond

Reply(1)
4
WICHITA FALLS, TX
