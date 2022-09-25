ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Answering the biggest questions about South Carolina football after four games

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHc9G_0i9rf5xz00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football rebounded in a big way after being blown out by Georgia, dominating Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are at a critical juncture in the season before entering a brutal stretch of games in the second half of their schedule. Here are the biggest questions entering Week 5.

Did the Gamecocks win or did Charlotte lose?

South Carolina played its best game of the season against Charlotte (1-4), but its hard to discount how weak the opposing defense was. The Gamecocks' stats were on par with the 49ers' opponents this year with 545 yards of offense and 295 rushing yards — the Niners allow an average of 560 total yards and 253 rushing. However, South Carolina's six rushing touchdowns doubled the previous high of three that any other opponent has scored against Charlotte.

REPORT CARD VS. CHARLOTTE:South Carolina football report card vs. Charlotte: Offense shines, defense starts sluggish

OFFENSIVE LINE IMPROVES:How South Carolina football offensive line went from biggest concern to game-changer

The biggest victory for the Gamecocks was defensively, even after a sluggish first half. Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds was held to 213 passing yards, his lowest total of the season, and it was his only game with multiple interceptions. The Niners' 20 points were the fewest they have scored this year.

The memory of South Carolina's performance against Georgia still looms over Saturday's success, but even against a Conference USA opponent, there were major positive strides.

Can the offense find a balance?

South Carolina finally executed a successful run game after recording less than 300 rushing yards combined in its first three games with just 40 in a loss to Arkansas. Marshawn Lloyd had the breakthrough performance that fans have waited for since the former five-star running back signed with the Gamecocks. Lloyd scored three of the team's six rushing touchdowns and logged 169 yards on 15 carries.

Though it wasn't necessarily an issue, the passing game was largely non-existent, especially in the red zone. Quarterback Spencer Rattler went 17-23 passing for 187 yards, but he still has just two touchdowns in his first four games with the Gamecocks. The glimmers of excellence were still there in plays like a 40-yard connection with Jalen Brooks, but with an arm talent like Rattler's, it would be nice to see him used more often and effectively.

Rattler's best performance of the season was for 377 passing yards against Arkansas, which was the team's worst rushing game of the year. The Gamecocks have proven that they're capable of executing both facets of the offense separately. If they can put it all together, they'll be a legitimate threat against most defenses.

Who should start in the secondary?

At first, freshmen safeties Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith were starting out of necessity when most of the veteran defensive backs were sidelined with injuries. After four games though, the pair are some of South Carolina's biggest playmakers any time they're on the field.

Smith recorded his first career interception, picking off Reynolds to help cement the Gamecocks' second half dominance. He also nearly had another pick earlier in the game, but it was ruled incomplete after review. In the opener against Georgia State, Smith returned one of the blocked punts for a touchdown, and he has 10 tackles in four appearances.

Emmanwori is the breakout star of the season for the Gamecocks, leading the team in tackles with 31, 26 of which are solo. He started against Charlotte even though safety RJ Roderick was available after dealing with an arm injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that trend continue.

Smith is also a promising option as Darius Rush remains out with a hamstring injury and Devonni Reed is returning off of a hip injury. Even as those players recover, it's worth considering that the freshmen have done enough to earn the majority of reps either way.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

LIST: games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brooks
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Gamecocks#American Football#College Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Sec#Niners
WLTX.com

South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Tropical Storm Ian nearing hurricane intensity

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is already showing signs of rapid strengthening and is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season by as early as Tuesday. Ian was located about 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

New Columbia residential project constructing model apartment in Five Points

COLUMBIA — A new residential complex being built in Columbia is opening a leasing office in Five Points that will include a full model of an apartment. Sawyer on Lincoln, a new housing complex being built near the University of South Carolina campus, is opening an office in the 900 block of Harden Street with a model apartment under construction.
COLUMBIA, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy