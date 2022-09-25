Answering the biggest questions about South Carolina football after four games

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football rebounded in a big way after being blown out by Georgia, dominating Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are at a critical juncture in the season before entering a brutal stretch of games in the second half of their schedule. Here are the biggest questions entering Week 5.

Did the Gamecocks win or did Charlotte lose?

South Carolina played its best game of the season against Charlotte (1-4), but its hard to discount how weak the opposing defense was. The Gamecocks' stats were on par with the 49ers' opponents this year with 545 yards of offense and 295 rushing yards — the Niners allow an average of 560 total yards and 253 rushing. However, South Carolina's six rushing touchdowns doubled the previous high of three that any other opponent has scored against Charlotte.

The biggest victory for the Gamecocks was defensively, even after a sluggish first half. Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds was held to 213 passing yards, his lowest total of the season, and it was his only game with multiple interceptions. The Niners' 20 points were the fewest they have scored this year.

The memory of South Carolina's performance against Georgia still looms over Saturday's success, but even against a Conference USA opponent, there were major positive strides.

Can the offense find a balance?

South Carolina finally executed a successful run game after recording less than 300 rushing yards combined in its first three games with just 40 in a loss to Arkansas. Marshawn Lloyd had the breakthrough performance that fans have waited for since the former five-star running back signed with the Gamecocks. Lloyd scored three of the team's six rushing touchdowns and logged 169 yards on 15 carries.

Though it wasn't necessarily an issue, the passing game was largely non-existent, especially in the red zone. Quarterback Spencer Rattler went 17-23 passing for 187 yards, but he still has just two touchdowns in his first four games with the Gamecocks. The glimmers of excellence were still there in plays like a 40-yard connection with Jalen Brooks, but with an arm talent like Rattler's, it would be nice to see him used more often and effectively.

Rattler's best performance of the season was for 377 passing yards against Arkansas, which was the team's worst rushing game of the year. The Gamecocks have proven that they're capable of executing both facets of the offense separately. If they can put it all together, they'll be a legitimate threat against most defenses.

Who should start in the secondary?

At first, freshmen safeties Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith were starting out of necessity when most of the veteran defensive backs were sidelined with injuries. After four games though, the pair are some of South Carolina's biggest playmakers any time they're on the field.

Smith recorded his first career interception, picking off Reynolds to help cement the Gamecocks' second half dominance. He also nearly had another pick earlier in the game, but it was ruled incomplete after review. In the opener against Georgia State, Smith returned one of the blocked punts for a touchdown, and he has 10 tackles in four appearances.

Emmanwori is the breakout star of the season for the Gamecocks, leading the team in tackles with 31, 26 of which are solo. He started against Charlotte even though safety RJ Roderick was available after dealing with an arm injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that trend continue.

Smith is also a promising option as Darius Rush remains out with a hamstring injury and Devonni Reed is returning off of a hip injury. Even as those players recover, it's worth considering that the freshmen have done enough to earn the majority of reps either way.