ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Costco CFO addresses future of $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal on earnings call

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDsCa_0i9rf3CX00

(NEXSTAR) – Goods all over the shelves at Costco’s massive warehouses may have their prices forced up by inflation, but at least one food court deal isn’t going anywhere, company leadership confirmed.

During an earnings call Thursday, Costco CFO Richard Galanti fielded a question on the famous hot dog-and-soda combo deal, which still sells for $1.50 at Costco food courts around the country despite record inflation .

An analyst from Truist Securities asked Galanti about the “line in the sand” the company has drawn for the food court combo, as well as rotisserie chicken, which still retails for $4.99. Galanti said Costco isn’t explicitly raising prices in other sectors to make up for losses at the food court, but the profit margins they’re seeing in the gas and travel sectors make it easier to keep offering the discount.

“Those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer,” he said, before quickly correcting himself: “Forever.”

Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows

Galanti said that while other businesses struggled during the peak COVID-19 pandemic, it brought more people into Costco, and they’re still seeing that benefit years later. “The enormity of the improvement in the bottom line … we’re better than we were two years ago.”

Costco says the price of the hot dog-and-soda pairing hasn’t changed since the combo deal was introduced in the mid-1980s.

Costco isn’t the only company that’s made such a commitment; AriZona recently told Nexstar it has no plans to raise the price of its signature 99-cent canned iced tea, despite mounting inflation.

Last month, prices of consumer goods were up 8.3% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AriZona iced tea is still 99 cents. In this economy, how is that possible?

Over the summer, the retailer did raise the price of two other food court items : 20-ounce sodas and chicken bakes. The sodas went from $0.59 to $0.69, and a chicken bake now costs $3.99 instead of $2.99.

Galanti admitted membership fees might go up in the future, but the company was focused on growing sales before making that change. A basic Costco membership costs $60 – and as of 2020 , you need one to eat at the food court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Hot Dog#Food Courts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Costco Cfo#Truist Securities
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites

Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy