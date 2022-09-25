ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WHIZ

Fentanyl Issue at Licking County Jail

The Licking County Sheriff’s Jail staff and deputies have responded to a possible fentanyl exposure in one module of the jail. The Licking County Sheriff said five inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates had a severe reaction.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Short North assault, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following an assault in the Short North Monday night. Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of North High Street around 8:05 p.m. The person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police believe the assault happened outside of...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Licking County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#The Inmates#Fentanyl#Local News#Drug Task Force
WTRF- 7News

2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park

A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks

PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
HEATH, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy