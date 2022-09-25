Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Several people hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl at the Licking County Jail
An investigation continues at the Licking County Jail after five inmates and two corrections officers were taken to a hospital after possible exposure to the painkiller fentanyl over the weekend. A statement from the sheriff's office said two of the inmates had a severe reaction. "All other inmates from that...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
WHIZ
Fentanyl Issue at Licking County Jail
The Licking County Sheriff’s Jail staff and deputies have responded to a possible fentanyl exposure in one module of the jail. The Licking County Sheriff said five inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates had a severe reaction.
1 critically injured in Short North assault, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following an assault in the Short North Monday night. Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of North High Street around 8:05 p.m. The person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police believe the assault happened outside of...
Inmate accused of assaulting, choking deputy at Franklin County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An inmate at the Franklin County Jail is accused of attacking and putting a deputy in a choke hold. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 26-year-old Kevon Brown is charged with assault. The incident happened on Sept. 22 when a deputy was escorting Brown, who...
Two officers, five inmates possibly exposed to fentanyl at Licking County jail
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two corrections officers and five inmates are being treated after potentially being exposed to fentanyl at the Licking County Jail. According to a post made Sunday to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the seven people who may have been exposed to the drug should be released soon. Two of […]
Homicide suspect in custody after barricade situation at east Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a man wanted in a 2021 homicide is in custody after a barricade situation at an east side apartment complex Tuesday morning. More than a dozen units and officers, including hostage negotiators, responded to the apartment complex in the 2400...
Deputy, Jail Officers Out After Staging Inmate Wrestling Matches: Sheriff
"In 30 years I thought I'd seen just about everything," said Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape. "I saw that video and I said you've got to be kidding."
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
2 people arrested, one for involuntary manslaughter, after body found at Ohio State Park
A 28-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a male’s body was found at an Ohio State Park. Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting another with drugs trafficking in drugs, and tampering with evidence. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz told multiple news outlets that the body of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was […]
Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week. The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of...
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
Police release video of man throwing food at employees, fighting with customer in Westerville restaurant
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police are searching for a man caught on video throwing food and drinks at a restaurant employee and fighting a customer last week. The City of Westerville posted surveillance video of the incident, which happened on Sept. 21 at GENJIGO on East Schrock Road. The...
Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light
HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
