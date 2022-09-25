Read full article on original website
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Breaking: Week 5 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
College football's Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out on Sunday afternoon. Week 4 of the 2022 college football regular season featured a big upset, with then-No. 6 Oklahoma getting shocked at home by Kansas State. The voters have updated their ballots as we head into Week 5 of...
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5
The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?. First I guess what the lines will be, and then add...
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
Neal Brown Recaps the Win Over VT and Names Players of the Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his final thoughts on the win over the Hokies and announces the Players of the Week
Watch: Will Levis Talks the Return of Chris Rodriguez, His Improvement This Season and More
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, just five days away from his Wildcats taking on the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday in Oxford. The second-year starter talked welcoming back running back Chris Rodriguez to the field, what the RB brings as a ...
Utah moves up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25
With Pac-12 play underway, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football got off to a good a start last night defeating Arizona State 34-13 in Tempe. As a result, the Utes continue to move back up the AP Top 25 as they are now ranked the No. 12 team in the country.
