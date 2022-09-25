NFL Hawaii tracker: Tua Tagovailoa comes back for first career victory over Buffalo Bills

After missing the final minutes of the first half, Tua Tagovailoa returned to lead the Miami Dolphins to victory in a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alum appeared to suffer a head injury, but NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport revealed Tagovailoa’s injury was to his tweaked back and that he cleared concussion protocol. Tagovailoa returned in time for the second half.

Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions as the Dolphins improved to 3-0 for the 2022 season over the Buffalo Bills, who entered the game as the 2023 Super Bowl betting favorites. Tagovailoa was also aided by a Dolphins defense that made a crucial goal line stand with less than two minutes remaining despite giving up 515 yards.

Sunday’s victory over the Bills was the first for the Dolphins over their division rival since December 2018, back when Tagovailoa was a sophomore at the University of Alabama.

At 3-0, the Dolphins are now the only unbeaten team in the AFC.

Stay with KHON2 as this post will have updates of how players will Hawaii ties performed during Week 3 of the NFL season:

Tyson Alualu , defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had three tackles in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Mariota , quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in his first win for the Falcons, a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Read more here.

Kamu Grugier-Hill , linebacker, Houston Texas (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had three tackles (two solo) in a 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Ka’imi Fairbairn , kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts and extra point attempts against the Bears.

DeForest Buckner , defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (two solo) and two quarterback hits in a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jahlani Tavai , linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had one tackle in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Alohi Gilman , safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman played but did not record any traditional defensive statistics in a38-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nate Herbig , guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not play in the team’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.