ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Hawaii tracker: Tua Tagovailoa comes back for first career victory over Buffalo Bills

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMa2T_0i9reh7b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ak2mq_0i9reh7b00

After missing the final minutes of the first half, Tua Tagovailoa returned to lead the Miami Dolphins to victory in a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alum appeared to suffer a head injury, but NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport revealed Tagovailoa’s injury was to his tweaked back and that he cleared concussion protocol. Tagovailoa returned in time for the second half.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions as the Dolphins improved to 3-0 for the 2022 season over the Buffalo Bills, who entered the game as the 2023 Super Bowl betting favorites. Tagovailoa was also aided by a Dolphins defense that made a crucial goal line stand with less than two minutes remaining despite giving up 515 yards.

Sunday’s victory over the Bills was the first for the Dolphins over their division rival since December 2018, back when Tagovailoa was a sophomore at the University of Alabama.

At 3-0, the Dolphins are now the only unbeaten team in the AFC.

Stay with KHON2 as this post will have updates of how players will Hawaii ties performed during Week 3 of the NFL season:

Tyson Alualu , defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had three tackles in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Mariota , quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in his first win for the Falcons, a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Read more here.

Kamu Grugier-Hill , linebacker, Houston Texas (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had three tackles (two solo) in a 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Ka’imi Fairbairn , kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts and extra point attempts against the Bears.

DeForest Buckner , defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had four tackles (two solo) and two quarterback hits in a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jahlani Tavai , linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had one tackle in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Alohi Gilman , safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman played but did not record any traditional defensive statistics in a38-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nate Herbig , guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not play in the team’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Marcus Mariota
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Com#The University Of Alabama#Afc#Mariota
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy