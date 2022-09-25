ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest

Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Firefighters rescue lost hikers

Firefighters used GPS to locate and rescue two lost hikers in the mountains of White County Sunday evening. Rescuers found the hikers around 7 p.m. several miles from where they had set out earlier in the day. Officials say on September 25 the pair began hiking on Yonah Mountain outside...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
