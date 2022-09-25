Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Missouri week
The Georgia Bulldogs are one-third of the way through the regular season, and at this point they remain the nation's top-ranked team. The Bulldogs will look to build on their strong start to 2022 on Saturday, when they face their second SEC road test of the season. Georgia is headed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest
Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Clayton News Daily
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
The day before a Clarke County woman was found dead in northeast Georgia earlier this month, she was seen buying several...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
californiaexaminer.net
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters rescue lost hikers
Firefighters used GPS to locate and rescue two lost hikers in the mountains of White County Sunday evening. Rescuers found the hikers around 7 p.m. several miles from where they had set out earlier in the day. Officials say on September 25 the pair began hiking on Yonah Mountain outside...
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
