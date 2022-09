WINTER PARK, Fla. — The annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival will return to downtown Winter Park next month.

The event, which is hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The event will feature visual art and live entertainment in Winter Park’s Central Park and along Park Avenue.

