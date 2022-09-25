UCF research shows disinfectant works to fight off COVID-19, other viruses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of University of Central Florida researchers has found that their disinfectant experiment can work against specific viruses.

Some of those viruses, including SARS and Zika, have been present worldwide for the last 10 years.

The results of the study were recently published in a scientific journal, ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

Based on their data, the disinfectant is made up of nanomaterials, showing the connection between science and microbiology.

The team studied yttrium silicate and said the material has antiviral properties that activate in white light, like sunlight or LED lights.

Udit Kumar is the lead author on the study and a doctoral student in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

He said the yttrium silicate could disinfect surfaces in about 30 minutes.

“This disinfectant technology is an important achievement for both engineering and health because we all were affected during the pandemic,” researcher Suipta Seal said. “COVID is still ongoing and who knows what other illnesses are on the horizon.”

