NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL・
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Yardbarker
‘Frustrated as hell’: Robert Saleh sounds off after Jets’ Week 3 loss to Bengals
Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers. “It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame....
FOX Sports
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
Jericho and the Jets: Knicks' Sims Greets Gang Green
Locked up with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, Sims traded in the roundball for the pigskin on Sunday.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Yardbarker
DJ Reader Sounds Optimistic About Status After Suffering Knee Injury in Bengals' Win Over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals beat the Jets on Sunday, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Defensive tackle DJ Reader left the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury and didn't return. He did walk off under his own power, but watched the second half of the game from the locker room.
Yardbarker
Jets WR Garrett Wilson returns to game vs. Bengals after first-half injury
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Yardbarker
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a...
New York Giants Culture Quickly Changing Under Brian Daboll
The New York Giants shocked the NFL world when they went on the road in Week 1 and defeated the Tennessee Titans. They returned home to MetLife Stadium in Week 2, hosting the Carolina Panthers. Many people thought that Week 1 performance was a fluke as they opened as 2.5-point...
NFL・
