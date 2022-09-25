ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Costco CFO addresses future of $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal on earnings call

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWPSV_0i9reDpv00

(NEXSTAR) – Goods all over the shelves at Costco’s massive warehouses may have their prices forced up by inflation, but at least one food court deal isn’t going anywhere, company leadership confirmed.

During an earnings call Thursday, Costco CFO Richard Galanti fielded a question on the famous hot dog-and-soda combo deal, which still sells for $1.50 at Costco food courts around the country despite record inflation .

An analyst from Truist Securities asked Galanti about the “line in the sand” the company has drawn for the food court combo, as well as rotisserie chicken, which still retails for $4.99. Galanti said Costco isn’t explicitly raising prices in other sectors to make up for losses at the food court, but the profit margins they’re seeing in the gas and travel sectors make it easier to keep offering the discount.

“Those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer,” he said, before quickly correcting himself: “Forever.”

Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows

Galanti said that while other businesses struggled during the peak COVID-19 pandemic, it brought more people into Costco, and they’re still seeing that benefit years later. “The enormity of the improvement in the bottom line … we’re better than we were two years ago.”

Costco says the price of the hot dog-and-soda pairing hasn’t changed since the combo deal was introduced in the mid-1980s.

Costco isn’t the only company that’s made such a commitment; AriZona recently told Nexstar it has no plans to raise the price of its signature 99-cent canned iced tea, despite mounting inflation.

Last month, prices of consumer goods were up 8.3% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AriZona iced tea is still 99 cents. In this economy, how is that possible?

Over the summer, the retailer did raise the price of two other food court items : 20-ounce sodas and chicken bakes. The sodas went from $0.59 to $0.69, and a chicken bake now costs $3.99 instead of $2.99.

Galanti admitted membership fees might go up in the future, but the company was focused on growing sales before making that change. A basic Costco membership costs $60 – and as of 2020 , you need one to eat at the food court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support

A former professional wrestler and defendant in the Mississippi welfare scandal is alleging that he personally witnessed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant instruct an appointee to cut welfare funding to a nonprofit because its director supported Democrat Jim Hood in the 2019 governor’s race. The allegation that Bryant leveraged his control of welfare spending to punish […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
hunker.com

Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Hot Dog#Food Courts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Costco Cfo#Truist Securities
Daily Mail

Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites

Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WJTV 12

Man arrested for stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after they said he stole a vehicle from a local dealership. On Monday, September 26, 36-year-old Jonathan Stiffic was arrested for the theft of a black 2022 Porsche Cayenne taken from the Porsche Dealership of Jackson. Police said Stiffic confessed to taking the vehicle after finding […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.
WJTV 12

Man fatally shot at his home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- A group of renowned civil rights attorneys are now representing an Alabama inmate after pictures showing him emaciated and barely able to sit up went viral on social media.  The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility. Now, Civil Rights […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy