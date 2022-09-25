ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis gives updates on Florida’s emergency response to Ian

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane strength by Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to give updates on how Florida will be preparing for the storm.

DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday for the entire state of Florida, including all 67 counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Association approved the governor’s request, which allows for public assistance, emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.

The State Emergency Operations Center is also activated to Level One.

State preparation and response efforts include the following:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

- FDEM will be leading the State Emergency Response Team.

- The Division has received over 180 resource requests for trucks of food and water, generators and water pumps.

- FDEM will load 360 trailers with over 2 million meals and over 1 million gallons of water in preparation.

Florida National Guard

- The Florida National Guard is activating 2,500 Guardsmen across the state and will be located at coastlines.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

- AHCA is requiring health providers to update the Health Facility Reporting System by 10 a.m. daily.

- AHCA has completed about 35 visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to check their generators.

- Medicaid Managed Care Plans will allow 30-day emergency prescription refills of maintenance medication.

Florida Department of Transportation

- FDOT waived weight and size requirements for any vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, agricultural goods and citrus.

- FDOT has begun to clear roadways, check drainage areas, prepare emergency shoulder use and monitor structures

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

- FLHSMV will waive requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief, replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

- DEP issued an Emergency Final Order waiving requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste and storm debris.

- DEP has also issued an Emergency Final Order to repair or replace equipment for water systems that could be damaged by the storm.

- Inspectors completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.

- All significant Hazardous Waste facilities have been contacted to ensure pre-storm landfall preparations.

- Florida state park closures can be found here.

- Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations will be notified of their reservation status.

Florida Department of Children and Families

- DCF Mental Health Treatment Facilities have finalized preparations in advance of storm impacts.

Florida Department of Education

- There are no storm-related school closures at this time.

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

- APD has sent a message to remind customers to register for the Special Needs Registry.

Florida Department of Management Services

- The Telecommunications Division will help ensure first responders have reliable access to communication networks during the storm.

