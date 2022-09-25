ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, PA

27 First News

Ronald D. Collins, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Collins, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, September 25, 2022, while at home following an extended illness. He was 68. Ronald was born on July 21, 1954, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son to Paul E. and Dorothy (Morrison)...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Richard Lee Garver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Henry Ellsworth Hardin, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Ellsworth Hardin, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. He was born on December 23, 1927 on the north side of Pittsburgh, to the late Henry and Margaret (Schreckenghost) Hardin. He moved to Sharon as a young child.
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Deborah Jo Tomon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jo Tomon, 66 of Hillside Way, died surrounded by her family Monday, September 26, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born in New Castle on November 19, 1955, a daughter of the late Joseph Retort, Sr. and Charlotte...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Kimberly A. Zagorianos, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Zagorianos, 52, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Caprice Health Care, with her family by her side. Kim was born July 3, 1970, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Raymond Amaral and Nancy Moniz. She was a 1989 graduate of Westport...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Aaron Griffin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Aaron Griffin, Jr. or shall we say “Maestro Extraordinair” 70, of Austintown, Ohio, quietly transitioned to Heaven on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mr. Griffin, known to many “as the guy that sings at funerals”, was born March 5, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mary E. Snyder, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Snyder, 88, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Quality Life Service in Mercer, Pennsylvania. She was born on February 24, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Alfred and Ruth (Livermore) Johnson. Mary was a graduate of...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
LAKE MILTON, OH
27 First News

Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

