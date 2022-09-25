SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Ellsworth Hardin, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. He was born on December 23, 1927 on the north side of Pittsburgh, to the late Henry and Margaret (Schreckenghost) Hardin. He moved to Sharon as a young child.

