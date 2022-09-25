Read full article on original website
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View stay ranked with unbeaten records
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 24. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale
MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC football takes on Harlan County Friday in annual Coal Bowl game
The LCC football Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play after h-handing Perry County Central it’s first loss of the season this past Friday. LCC will continue district play at home this Friday in the annual Coal Bowl against the Harlan County Black Bears. Harlan County is 3-3 and lost their first district game to Clay County 42-20 on Friday night.
1039thebulldog.com
Comeback Cougars open district play with win over Perry Central
After being down 25-14 at halftime to Perry County Central Friday night on the road, the LCC football Cougars stormed back in the second half to get the big district win 49-32 over the Commodores. The Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. It was the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSR's Week 6 Kentucky High School Football Rankings
Week 6 of the Kentucky high school football season has come to a close, which means we’ve updated the Top 25 rankings. Most notably, DuPont Manual moves up three spots to No. 4 after an impressive 20-0 win over then No. 4 Ballard. Manual’s district game at No. 1 St. Xavier on October 6 looms large.
1039thebulldog.com
Whitesburg wins two games Saturday to improve to 15-1
In middle school basketball from Saturday. The Whitesburg Lady Jackets improved to 15-1 on the season with 2 big wins over Adams Elementary from Prestonsburg and Mullins Elementary from Pikeville. Combined scores from the two games, Molly Beth Caudill led all scores with 33 points, Bailee Howard with 11 points,...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC volleyball splits 4 games Saturday in Whitley County tournament
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team went 2-2 Saturday in games at Whitley County in the Priority Classic. In pool play, the Lady Cougars beat Garrard County 2-0 and North Laurel 2-1. Also in pool play, they lost to Pulaski County 2-0. They then advanced to the Gold...
Collierville still No. 2 in AP football rankings; Craigmont joins poll
Nine area high school football teams ranked in the latest Associated Press poll.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Belfry scores road win in district opener
Belfry jumped out to a big lead in the opening half and the Pirates cruised to a 51-14 win over Magoffin County on Friday night. Caden Woolum rushed for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries. He had TD catches of 78 and 58 yards to finish with 260 yards.
