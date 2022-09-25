Read full article on original website
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
Instant analysis of Eagles dominant 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 after a 24-8 defeat over Carson Wentz and the Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia amassed 400 yards of offense while holding Washington to 240 yards and sacking quarterback Carson Wentz a career-high nine times, as the former No. 2 overall pick was battered all afternoon.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush
The Cowboys running back praised the team’s fill-in quarterback following their “Monday Night Football” win over the Giants.
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles battered the Commanders on Sunday, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz nine times and delivering 17 quarterback hits in a 24-8 road win. Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith logged a career-high 169 yards receiving on the afternoon. With the attention now turning to Jacksonville, here are...
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHOTOS: Some of the top photos from Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Eagles
The Washington Commanders fell to 1-2 on the season after Sunday’s disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a familiar feeling for Washington fans, who saw the Commanders fall behind 22-0 at halftime last week and 24-0 on Sunday. Last week, Washington mounted a second-half comeback before...
Predictions for Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 3
Can the Washington Commanders pull off the upset? The Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday from FedEx Field in an all-important NFC East battle. Heading into Sunday’s game, the Eagles are a touchdown favorite over the Commanders. Considering how things went for both teams in Week 2, the odds are no surprise.
Crowd of 2,000 enjoys two cliffhangers as part of Soccer Night in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL – The highlights lived up to the spotlight. An estimated 2,000 people filled Jonas C. Morris Stadium Saturday to mark the fourth annual Soccer Night in Cherry Hill, and the boys and girls soccer teams from Cherry Hill High School East and Cherry Hill West gave them a show to remember.
