Lady Falcons Take 2nd Seed with Win Over Christian County
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons will be the number two seed when the 8th District girls’ soccer tournament gets underway next week at Fryar Stadium. The Lady Falcons claimed the second seed with a 3-2 win over the Christian County Lady Colonels Monday night at the Stadium of Champions.
Hoptown Volleyball Snaps Skid With Straight-Set Win at Trigg
On Monday, the Hopkinsville volleyball team put the brakes on a six-game skid with a 3-0 victory over Trigg County for the Lady Tigers’ second straight-set win over the Lady Wildcats this season. The Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-8 win in the opening set and took a 2-0...
HCA Tops 20 Wins in wRECk @ The Plex (w/PHOTOS)
It’s been a strong season on the volleyball court for Heritage Christian Academy, including a state championship in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference just last weekend. The Lady Warriors were one of 18 teams this weekend in the wRECk @ The Plex at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex...
Caldwell Wins Opener @ The Plex but Finishes 1-4 (w/PHOTOS)
Caldwell County’s girls are now 9-9 this season after a 1-4 showing in the wRECk @ The Plex in Hopkinsville on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Tigers got the event started on the right foot with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Fort Campbell Friday night. But Caldwell then fell...
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Football Homecoming
Caldwell County High School senior Laken White was named Homecoming Queen in a pregame ceremony Friday night before the Tigers’ 49-16 win over Ballard Memorial. The ceremony included White and escort Brady Holeman, senior attendant Addison Fish and escort Zavy Bumphus, senior attendant Madison Guill and escort Canyon Richardson, junior attendant T.J. Goodwin and escort Maurice Seals, sophomore attendant Cali Traylor and escort Gus Fox, freshman attendant JaDaya Woolfork and escort Cooper Mobley, flower girl Emily Claire Rea and crown bearer Cole Gilkey.
Lady Lyons Fall 10-0 at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Turned out to be a tough day to make a trip to Madisonville for the Lyon County Lady Lyons. On Senior Day for the Lady Maroons, Madisonville-North Hopkins rolled to a 10-0 win over the Lady Lady Lyons. Madisonville scored on a Lillie Carman goal just eight minutes into the...
Hunt to Use 2022 Miss to Light 2023 Fire
20 minutes after finding out he had missed out on advancing in the state golf tournament, Christian County freshman Landon Hunt was on the green practicing his chipping and putting. Hunt’s short game, which helped carry him to the region title last week at the Madisonville Country Club, did not make its way north to Owensboro on Monday.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Hopkinsville’s Carly Chaudoin
Carly Chaudoin’s given name is Carolina. Not North or South. “My dad always tells me that my name is beautiful. My middle name is Clare which means ‘light’ so my name is beautiful light,” she said. It’s that spirit and light that has guided the Hopkinsville...
Lady Blazers Squeak Past Christian County for District’s Top Seed
The University Heights Academy girls’ soccer team secured the 8th District’s top seed with a 1-0 victory over Christian County on Saturday, with all three wins over district competition this season coming by a single goal. The Lady Blazers earned their third shutout to improve to 5-5-1 overall....
Reynolds Moves on to Final Round of State Golf Tourney
Last year left a sour taste in the mouth of Trigg County golfer Hunter Reynolds. After a strong start to the 2021 season, Reynolds missed out on a return trip to the state tournament following an off day at the region tournament. Reynolds again got off to a hot start...
VIDEO – Karra Tucker on Why Region Title Win Was a Special Day
Madisonville’s Karra Tucker continued her strong play this season by capturing the region golf title at the Henderson Country Club. Tucker explains why the course holds a special place for her and looks ahead to first round state this week.
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving
Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
Missing Clay Co. Tennessee man
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. High school student tried out the new...
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. He was arrested and reportedly...
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game, no word from CPS on further punishments after post-game fight
The final fallout from the fight after the Morgan Park vs. Kenwood football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium is still unknown. Shortly after the game, Morgan Park coach Chris James estimated that 18-20 players total on both teams were ejected from the game with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. According to...
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Burn bans in effect across western Kentucky
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced a burn ban for Crittenden County on Monday. Newcom said that with the continued dry forecast and advice from forestry experts, he felt if best to issue the burn ban and also close the county's brush yard until further notice. Crittenden County joins the city...
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
