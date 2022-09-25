Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
A quaint animation that hoodwinked and horrified a generation is still causing nightmares
If you were tasked with making the inoffensive and adorably cute animated movie of all time and needed an animal to lead it, you’d be going straight to rabbits. However, the façade of rabbits can be led to unimaginable horrors, as horror fans have an intervention to discuss Watership Down‘s traumatic effects.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
4 Horror Movies We’re Excited to Stream in October 2022
Get ready for some chills and thrills! Here are four horror movies we're excited to stream in October of 2022.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special
Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
Appeased film fans name their favorites of 2022
This year has been something of a phoenix moment for cinema; when COVID-19 first swept its way through the world, it wasn’t looking too hot for movies, who not only had to deal with theaters getting gutted but also the inability of large creative teams coming together most efficiently.
Guillermo del Toro Goes Behind the Scenes of “Beautiful” Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro promises that his stop-motion spin on the classic tale of Pinocchio will be “particularly beautiful” in a new look at the making of the film. In a nearly two-minute behind-the-scenes video released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday, the Pinocchio helmer celebrates the art of stop-motion while promising that his incarnation is a tribute to a fable close to his heart. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead to Me' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First LookJohn Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in 'They Cloned Tyrone' TrailerNaomi Watts and Bobby...
Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no
Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Scream, Nope, and More Horror Movies Coming Soon in 4K
It’s nearly October, which means a horror movie binge is in order. To help you stock up on spooky films, a whole bunch of horror classics are coming soon in 4K. You can pick up movies like Army of Darkness, a Halloween collection, Night of the Living Dead, and more, all in brilliant, crisp 4K.
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming
The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
Shudder's Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror Entertains as Much as It Educates
Shudder documentary series Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror has only four episodes to dig into everything its title implies—so instead of a rapid-fire encyclopedia, it wisely aims to be more of a curated cross-section focusing on specific moments and trends in horror history. Impeccable editing and a diverse array of talking heads further elevate it above the usual clip-show fare.
Guillermo del Toro’s magical Pinocchio process video is utterly mesmerizing
Once upon a time, it seemed as if Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion Pinocchio from co-directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s might in a bit of competition with Disney’s “live-action” spin on the classic story from Robert Zeemckis. But that all changed when del Toro stopped by Netflix’s annual Tudum event to give everyone a closer look into the labor-intensive, mesmerizing, and magical process that brought his Pinocchio to life.
The Boulet Brothers Announce the Lineup for Shudder's 'Dragula: Titans'
Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, better known as the Boulet Brothers, are diligently working to expand their empire with Shudder and AMC to share with fans more of their deliciously deranged universe. The next installment is a spinoff series of their reality competition show Dragula, titled The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, which resurrects an all-star cast, fashioned from the fan-favorites of seasons passed. Ahead of the show's premiere, the Boulet Brothers dropped a brand-new cast trailer revealing the monsters that will be clawing their way to the top of Titans.
