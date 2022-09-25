The wrestling world has had a lot to talk about over the past few weeks, as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more are all making waves with big matches, surprise appearances, mysterious teases, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. That said, right now all anyone can talk about is former WWE General Manager Teddy Long and specifically his apparent blocking spree on Twitter. Many are noticing that they are blocked by Long and don't understand why, and the few who aren't blocked are celebrating their victory, even though his Tweets are protected in the first place. It was not on the wrestling bingo card for today, but the discussion around this is immensely entertaining, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO