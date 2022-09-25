Read full article on original website
WETM
Ogdensburg Mayor arrested again on false written statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested for a second time. According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s second arrest took place on Friday, September 23. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this arrest was connected to an investigation...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg Police Lieutenant suspended
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A police lieutenant in the city of Ogdensburg has been suspended. This took place on Sunday, September 25 when City Manager Stephen Jellie suspended Lieutenant Corey Maxner without pay. According to Jellie, the decision to suspend Maxner was pending a disciplinary investigation and hearing in...
wwnytv.com
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
wwnytv.com
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report. Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following a DWI arrest Saturday night, an Ogdensburg police officer has been benched from his coaching duties. Corey Maxner was charged after allegedly crashing his vehicle. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ron Burke, the 36-year-old police officer, Corey Maxner, coaches the varsity football...
wwnytv.com
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man faces several traffic violations after an arrest on Wednesday. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says, Timothy D Coventry, 34, of Colton was located by deputies travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on State Highway 56 in the Town of Potsdam. They say deputies did not pursue for safety reasons.
mynbc5.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. […]
wwnytv.com
Swem: “Unjust conviction” in 2018 murder trial causes continued hardship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Swem was convicted of murder, but then found not guilty in a retrial earlier this year. Swem was back in Jefferson County court Friday to be sentenced on a charge he was found guilty of: Tampering with Physical Evidence. After sentencing Friday, Swem walked...
wwnytv.com
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born on November 29, 1943, in Potsdam the son of the late Peter J. and Myrtle E. (Roberts) Terrance and attended local schools. On May 29, 1965, he married Barbara J. Dillabough at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Owens, officiating. She predeceased him on November 28, 2009.
wwnytv.com
Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?. 7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week. The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the...
wwnytv.com
After voting to disband fire department, Copenhagen officials vow to keep residents safe
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Copenhagen officials say they’re working “diligently” to replace the fire department the village board voted to disband it last week. In a statement, officials say they’ve been in talks with another fire department that would to cover the village. “We want...
wwnytv.com
Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected. Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms. His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night. Jellie intends to provide...
wwnytv.com
Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, Potsdam, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Ed was born August 16, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, son of Barbara and Joseph “Artie” Narenkivicius. He grew up on Fire Island helping in the many facets of his family’s hospitality businesses. He attended St. John’s Preparatory School, in Danvers, Massachusetts, and then earned his college degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. While living in Rochester, Ed met and married Mary Ann (Barnett) Narenkivicius. They moved to Ogdensburg where they raised their two children. Their marriage later ended in divorce. In Ogdensburg, Ed served as Second Lieutenant, Company Commander of the National Guard.
wwnytv.com
Ethics complaint filed against Norfolk Town Judge Candidate Derek Stevenson
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - The Norfolk Democratic Committee had filed ethic charges against Republican and Conservative Town Judge Candidate Derek Stevenson, citing some of Stevenson’s Facebook posts as racist, homophobic and offensive towards women. “I just went through his page and they were there,” said Jason Clark.
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Missing teen found
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State Police say a teen missing from the Town of LeRay was found in Watertown in good health Friday. Previously, troopers were searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving his residence on Route 11 in the town of LeRay.
wwnytv.com
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
wwnytv.com
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
wwnytv.com
Utility pole fire knocks out power around Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire just outside Carthage left more than 2,200 National Grid customers without power Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. The outage affected customers in Carthage, West Carthage, Champion, Deferiet, Herrings, and Great Bend. National Grid crews were on the...
