POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, Potsdam, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Ed was born August 16, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, son of Barbara and Joseph “Artie” Narenkivicius. He grew up on Fire Island helping in the many facets of his family’s hospitality businesses. He attended St. John’s Preparatory School, in Danvers, Massachusetts, and then earned his college degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. While living in Rochester, Ed met and married Mary Ann (Barnett) Narenkivicius. They moved to Ogdensburg where they raised their two children. Their marriage later ended in divorce. In Ogdensburg, Ed served as Second Lieutenant, Company Commander of the National Guard.

