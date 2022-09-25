Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
What Darren Waller Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Darren Waller said.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Are Aaron Rodgers' Packers a top-10 team?
The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 in the young 2022 NFL season. After a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay beat the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay's two wins, however, weren't as impressive to some. The Bears have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, who...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
Vrabel's Post-Monday Mastery Continues
With Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas raiders, the Tennessee Titans are 5-0 in games that follow an appearance on Monday Night Football.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
Titans open as underdogs to Colts for Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will hit the road in Week 4 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks. Both teams secured their first win of the 2022 campaign in...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
FOX Sports
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports
'You can't define your season by two games' - Ravens' Lamar Jackson reflects on bounce-back victory against Patriots
Lamar Jackson reflected on the Baltimore Ravens' bounce-back victory against the New England Patriots. He praised the defensive effort and stressed that a season shouldn't be defined too early.
FOX Sports
Davante Adams is 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders 0-3 start | THE CARTON SHOW
When asked about the Las Vegas Raiders inability to get a win on the board thus far this season, Davante Adams revealed he was not happy. Going into Week 4 winless has left him frustrated and angry, and while he's not expecting any teams to lay down and give the Raiders a win, he expects more. Craig Carton lays out why he respects the wide receivers' comments, and predicts when we may see the Raiders first win.
