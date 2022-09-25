Read full article on original website
Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a debuts in January 2023
"When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'"
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
The Dragon Prince Releases New Season 4 Clip: Watch
The Dragon Prince has been getting ready for its big return to Netflix later this Fall with the highly anticipated fourth season, and now the Wonderstorm original animated series has given fans just a little of what to expect with an emotional new clip! The third season of the series saw a major climax as many stories came to a head with its final moments, and that's raised the stakes for what's coming next as it seems like the next season will be jumping forward in time a bit. But there's still a lot we don't know about the next major chapter of this saga.
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
Japan's Top-Streaming Anime of 2022 Includes Some Big Surprises
Anime is becoming bigger by the day it seems, and we have the growth of streaming to thank for its success. From Crunchyroll to Netflix and Disney+, the top brands in entertainment have made it clear that anime is something they cannot afford to overlook. This truth is the same worldwide as Japanese services have also embraced anime in a big way. And according to a new report, some of this year's most-streamed series might take you by surprise.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
Each Sunday in October will see a new episode of House of the Dragon air on HBO and HBO Max, but the Game of Thrones prequel is far from the only thing coming to the streaming service next month. HBO Max recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock
Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Teases Its Midseason Premiere
Dungeon crawling in anime has become a hot ticket item, with franchises including Goblin Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon, Overlord, and Sword Art Online being just a few prime examples. Perhaps the most recognizable based on its name alone is Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, aka Dan Machi, which is in its fourth season and rumors are beginning to spread that the second cours will arrive in the next few months.
ComicBook
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy is Returning for Season 2 With New Title
YOLO, the original animated series crafted by one of the minds behind the recent hit Smiling Friends, is returning to Adult Swim next year with Season 2 and a new title to celebrate! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel might have taken over the world earlier this year following the surprise debut of Smiling Friends' first season, but Cusack had already made a major impact with Adult Swim animation fans two years before with the premiere of his own series, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. Following a pair of quirky friends finding themselves in outlandish adventures, now the series is coming back for another round soon!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Key Art Highlights the Anime's Big Four
Chainsaw Man will arrive on the small screen next month, introducing many new fans to the world featuring devils and the unfortunate bystanders who are attempting to survive the supernatural threats. With Studio MAPPA set to bring Denji, aka the Chainsaw Man, and his story to life, new key art has been released that gives us a closer look at the "Fantastic Four" that are the most popular characters in Tatsuki Fujimoto's opening salvo when it comes to the manga and its anime adaptation.
ComicBook
Lost in Space Showrunner Zack Estrin Dies at 51
Television writer and producer Zack Estrin, whose credits include Lost in Space and Prison Break among many others, died on Friday, September 23rd in Hermosa Beach, California at the age of 51. Estrin's cause of death is unknown pending autopsy. Estrin's family confirmed his passing and honored him in a statement, noting in part that he "loved to make people laugh" as well as loved being a part of "creating these shows that people enjoyed".
