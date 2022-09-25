Read full article on original website
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Oklahoma upset by Kansas State: Dillon Gabriel & Sooners' tough schedule | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4. Joel explains why Dillon Gabriel will bounce back and looks ahead to the Sooners’ tough schedule.
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
Are Aaron Rodgers' Packers a top-10 team?
The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 in the young 2022 NFL season. After a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay beat the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay's two wins, however, weren't as impressive to some. The Bears have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, who...
Ohio State blows out Wisconsin: Buckeyes' improved defense | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Ohio State Buckeyes beating the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 4, 52-21. Joel speaks on Ohio State’s impeccable offense, but more importantly, how defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has helped turn around the Buckeyes’ defense.
Vikings offense with O'Connell still a work in progress
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After opening with a decisive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings have been tested the past two weeks. A Minnesota offense looking to make a jump under new coach Kevin O’Connell is still a work in progress. But a three-play, 56-yard drive in the final minute Sunday against Detroit led to a comeback win and has the Vikings tied atop the NFC North while enduring their growing pains.
Derrick Henry's 85 yards rushing and one touchdown leads Titans to win over Raiders
Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. He avoided defenders and broke tackles left and right which helped the Titans to win against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22.
Is Daniel Jones no longer the Giants' guy? | THE HERD
Daniel Jones struggled for the New York Giants, finishing with 196 yards and an interception. While Brian Daboll has installed a new change in New York, questions remain about Jones' development and if he is the guy. Hear why Colin believes Danny Dimes is holding the Giants back.
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
'You can't define your season by two games' - Ravens' Lamar Jackson reflects on bounce-back victory against Patriots
Lamar Jackson reflected on the Baltimore Ravens' bounce-back victory against the New England Patriots. He praised the defensive effort and stressed that a season shouldn't be defined too early.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots head to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New England and Green Bay are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Green Bay improved to 2-1 with a 14-12 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England is now 1-2, after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 37-26.
Russell Wilson says Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness | THE CARTON SHOW
The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.
Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
Tua leads Dolphins to 3-0 start after defeating Josh Allen, Bills | UNDISPUTED
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins improved to 3-0 with a 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills after Josh Allen was unable to spike the ball in the final seconds to set up a potential game winning field goal. The failed clock management caused Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey to have quite a reaction in the booth. Skip Bayless breaks down the biggest reason the Dolphins pulled off the win.
Cooper Rush's Cowboys hand Giants first loss of the season | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is shoveling the Dallas Cowboys out of the early grave he put them in, after the Cooper Rush led team end the New York Giants winning streak. Watch as he and the crew relive the highlights of the game, including dropped passes by CeeDee Lamb and Kenny Golladay, and what this means for the rest of the Cowboys season once Dak Prescott returns.
