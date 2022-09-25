ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new island has emerged out of the Pacific Ocean, but it may soon disappear

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwykU_0i9rd1Mf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2SqU_0i9rd1Mf00

There's a new island in the South Pacific.

Earlier this month, an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted, oozing lava and expelling steam and water above the surface. It also formed a new land mass that's quickly grown from one to more than eight acres in size.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, a volcano on what's known as the Home Reef seamount began to erupt on Sept. 10.

Eleven hours later, the unnamed island poked out of the water.

On Saturday the Tonga Geological Services estimated that the island had expanded to roughly 8.6 acres and stood at around 50 feet above sea level as of Sept. 19.

The geological agency said "volcanic activities" were continuing at Home Reef but that they posed only a low risk to the local Vava'u and Ha'apai communities.

This isn't the first time Home Reef has erupted. The region of submarine volcanoes flared up in 1852, 1857, 1984 and 2006, producing new islands each time.

Islands created by underwater volcanic activity can exist for years, though they typically don't last long, NASA said.

But there's hope the little atoll located southwest of Tonga's Late Island could endure. An island created by the nearby Late'iki Volcano in 1995 lasted for 25 years.

According to the space agency, Home Reef is part of the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone, where three tectonic plates are smashing into each other and creating an active area for undersea volcanoes.

Comments / 27

AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
1d ago

Oh I thought these climate people said the oceans were rising? If thats the case a new island isn’t going to appear

Reply(2)
7
Related
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Island#South Pacific#Volcano#Home Reef#Vava U#Ha Apai
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
scitechdaily.com

Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
136K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy