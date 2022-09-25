Falcons Defeat Seahawks Behind Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson - Live Game Log

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date on Sunday's Week 3 contest between Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons and Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks.

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will travel to Lumen Field for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) .

The Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-27 defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after coming back from a 28-3 third quarter deficit. Atlanta's two losses are by a combined five points.

One key goal for the Falcons will be getting Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts more involved in the offense . Through two games, Pitts has just four receptions for 38 yards.

Seattle won its home opener in dramatic fashion, beating the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos 17-16 after a late missed field goal. However, the Seahawks couldn't carry the momentum on the road, as they lost 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Seahawks' offense hasn't scored a point in six quarters, as its lone touchdown against the 49ers came on a blocked field goal. Entering Week 3, Seattle is averaging the second-fewest yards per game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m.

Here's a look at the inactives ...

Falcons:

OG Elijah Wilkinson

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

LB Quinton Bell

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Seahawks:

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones IV

CB Justin Coleman

FS Joey Blount

OL Jake Curhan

WR Dareke Young

DE Shelby Harris

The Falcons have won the toss and deferred. The Seahawks will start with the ball.

First Quarter

Bradley Pinion's kickoff sails through the back of the endzone and the Seahawks will start at their own 25.

Three jump cuts by Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny gets Seattle 10 yards and a first down. Smith hits receiver Tyler Lockett for a gain of five before Penny picks up another 10 for a first down.

Penny's strong drive continues, as he gets 15 more. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker is in for Seattle - he gets a reception on his first snap, gaining three. The following play, Walker slipped and lost two yards, with linebacker Rashaan Evans getting home for Atlanta.

On 3rd and 9, Smith hit star receiver DK Metcalf for a first down, beating Falcons corner AJ Terrell. Two more carries for Seattle - one by Penny, another by Travis Homer - sets up a 3rd and 3; Smith throws a jump ball to Metcalf ... but it's broken up on a brilliant play by Terrell.

Jason Myers' 32-yard field goal splits the uprights, and the Seahawks strike first.

Seahawks 3, Falcons 0

Change of Possession

Myers' kickoff results in a touchback. Atlanta will start at its own 25.

The Falcons start with play action ... Mariota goes deep, and Pitts has his man beat by a step, but the ball is overthrown. A six-yard run by Cordarrelle Patterson sets up a 3rd and 4; Mariota throws low, but threads a tight window and connects with Pitts to move the chains.

A defensive holding penalty on Seattle gives the Falcons a first down. Working play action, Mariota hits tight end Anthony Firkser for a gain of 22 yards. The next play, Mariota finds Pitts on a screen pass for a gain of 21 - he's taken down inside the five yard line.

On 1st and Goal, Mariota throws the ball away - but a holding penalty on Seahawks corner Michael Jackson (defending Pitts) gives the Falcons the ball at the 1. Atlanta runs a read option, and Mariota opts to keep it ... he's marked short, but replay looks to show the ball crossed the plane. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has thrown the challenge flag.

The call is overturned. Touchdown, Falcons. Younghoe Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons take the lead.

Falcons 7, Seahawks 3

Change of Possession

DeeJay Dallas returns Pinion's kick out to the Seattle 26.

Smith quickly finds Metcalf for 14. A pair of on-schedule gains by Penny and Noah Fant sets up a 3rd and 1, but Falcons corner Casey Hayward is drawn in by the play action and allows tight end Colby Parkinson to blow by him for a gain of 36.

A tackle-for-loss by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sets up a 2nd and 13, but Smith hits tight end Will Dissly for an 18-yard touchdown, right past the outstretched hands of lineback Troy Andersen.

Myers' extra point is good, and the Seahawks re-take the lead.

Seahawks 10, Falcons 7

Change of Possession

Starting from their own 25, the Falcons continue with play action - Mariota, on a bootleg, keeps it for a gain of six. A seven-yard carry by rookie running back Tyler Allgeier gives Atlanta a first down.

On 1st and 10, Mariota, working off play action, finds receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 23-yard gain despite tight coverage from Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen. Taking a shot, Mariota goes deep to rookie receiver Drake London, but he and Seattle corner Mike Jackson get knotted up ... the pass ultimately falls incomplete.

More play action, Mariota throws it up to Pitts ... who makes a full-extension catch on a back shoulder throw for a gain of 28. On 1st and 10 from the Seattle 11, Patterson takes a carry for a gain of four. A holding penalty on center Drew Dalman knocks the Falcons back 10.

Atlanta starts in the I-formation on 2nd and 16, and Mariota is lit up on a corner blitz by Coby Bryant. Left tackle Jake Matthews is called for a hold, but Seattle declines the penalty.

On 3rd and 22, Mariota is forced to scramble. He throws it to London, but the pass falls incomplete - and he was called for illegal touching. Sloppy redzone execution from Atlanta. Younghoe Koo's 41-yard field goal is good, and the game is all knotted up with seven seconds to play in the opening quarter.

Falcons 10, Seahawks 10

Change of Possession

Dallas returns the kickoff out to the Seattle 33, bringing the opening quarter to a close.

Second Quarter

An eight-yard pass to Lockett is followed by another tackle for loss by Jarrett. On 3rd and 5, Smith looks for Metcalf - but is nearly intercepted by linebacker Mykal Walker, who had an interception last week. The Falcons' defense forces its first three and out of the day.

Michael Dickson's punt is a low line drive but proves effective, going out of bounds at the Atlanta 11.

Change of Possession

After a short run by Patterson, Mariota finds London for a gain of 30, pushing the Falcons near midfield. A Mariota sack set up a 3rd and 19, but a 26-yard pass to Zaccheaus gives the Falcons a fresh set of downs.

On 3rd and 5, Mariota finds Pitts in tight coverage over the middle. He bounces off a tackle and falls forward for a gain of 19. The next play, Patterson gets a huge hole on the right side of the line of scrimmage and does the rest, taking it to the endzone.

Touchdown, Falcons. Koo's extra point is good, and the Falcons are back in front.

Falcons 17, Seahawks 10

Change of Possession

Starting at the 25, Seattle gives Penny a carry, hoping to re-create some of the magic from the first drive; he's able to pick up three. Smith follows it up with a shot to Metcalf ... but Terrell knocks it away, forcing a 3rd and 7.

Smith zips it to Lockett, who just made the line to gain. The following play, he hit tight end Noah Fant for a gain of 16. A three-yard run by Penny pushes Seattle into Atlanta territory.

A free blitzer off the edge is a step late to Smith, who finds Lockett to set up a 3rd and 2. Seattle gives it to Walker, who's stopped, breaks free, and then taken down by Terrell for no gain.

Seattle keeps up the offense on the field ... and it pays off. Smith hits receiver Marquise Goodwin for a gain of 23, beating Hayward. The next play, Smith goes top-shelf to Metcalf, who filled the zone between Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins for an 18-yard touchdown.

Just like that, Seattle responds. It's a tied game at Lumen Field.

Falcons 17, Seahawks 17

Change of Possession

The Falcons begin the drive in a four-minute offense starting from their own 25. A short run by Patterson is followed by an overthrown ball from Mariota to Pitts. 3rd and 8 produces the exact same result - a Mariota overthrow of Pitts. Atlanta will be forced to punt.

Pinion sends off a booming 73-yard punt; Atlanta's gunners were thrown off by Lockett, and allowed the ball to sail into the endzone for a touchback.

Change of Possession

Seattle will start from its own 20 with 3:03 to go in the first half. The Seahawks take a page out of Atlanta's book, beginning the drive with two play action passes - one picks up five, and the other falls incomplete as Richie Grant delivers a shot to Lockett, who's slow to get up.

On 3rd and 5, Smith hits Parkinson for a gain of eight, beating Walker and extending the drive. The play will take the clock down to the two-minute warning.

Smith finds receiver Penny Hart, in for Lockett, for 15, and follows it up a halfback delayed carry to Dallas for 16. A short run and thrown away pass set up a 3rd and 7, as Lockett returns to the field. The Falcons bring everybody, but still can't get home, and Smith finds Metcalf for 13.

He dumps one down to Dallas for seven and then looks for Metcalf, but Terrell knocks it away with 17 seconds left. On 3rd and 3, Smith connects with Metcalf in the back of the endzone, but he's out of bounds, forcing a field goal attempt.

Myers' 31-yard field goal is pure, and the Seahawks take the lead with five seconds on the clock.

Change of Possession

The kick sails through the back of the endzone. The Falcons choose to be aggressive ... and it doesn't pay off, as Mariota is intercepted by Woolen. He's taken down by tight end Parker Hesse to bring the half to a close.

Third Quarter

Atlanta became reliant on its running backs to open the drive, moving its way down the field via carries and dump-offs to Patterson and Allgeier. After getting inside the Seattle 30, the Falcons' offense stalled, in part due to penalties and the other on Mariota's struggles to feel pressure.

The Falcons were able to salvage points on the drive, as Koo connected on a 54-yard field goal from the right hash to draw the two teams' even.

Falcons 20, Seahawks 20

Change of Possession

The Seahawks have picked up right where they left off, moving the ball at will. Smith has found Goodwin and Dissly for solid pickups, while Penny has picked up seven yards on two carries.

A reverse handoff to Walker is nearly stopped by Grant for a short gain, but he's unable to make the tackle; Walker then reserves field and picks up 21 yards, pushing Seattle inside the Atlanta 30.

Hand-offs and checkdowns worked at times for Seattle in the opening half and have proven to be successful to start the second, as the Seahawks have moved inside the redzone.

A false start on Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson puts them behind the chains, but they're still able to gain 12, setting up a 3rd and 3. A fade to Metcalf is well-defended by Terrell, forcing an incompletion.

Seattle calls timeout, putting thought into the decision ahead of a 4th and 3. The Seahawks opt to kick the field goal, and Myers hits from 25 yards out.

Seahawks 23, Falcons 20

Change of Possession

The Falcons' running game hits its first explosive play of the day, as Patterson picks up 40 to start the drive. He follows it up with another big run, gaining 18 and putting the Falcons inside the redzone.

A physical run by Allgeier gains three and keeps Atlanta on schedule. A read option is kept by Mariota for no gain, setting up a 3rd and 7 from the Seattle 14.

Seattle leaves a cushion to London, and Mariota finds him ... London does a spin move and makes Quandre Diggs miss before dragging a Seahawks defender into the endzone for a touchdown.

The Falcons, led by their rookie wideout, take the lead late in the third quarter.

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Change of Possession

Penny gains three on a screen pass, bringing the quarter to a close.

Fourth Quarter

A short completion to Fant sets up a 3rd and 6. Smith hits Dallas on a checkdown for a gain of 10, extending the drive. A short run by Dallas was followed by a seam shot to Metcalf, who was unable to finish the catch. On 3rd and 8, the Falcons brought a corner blitz but once again couldn't get there, and Smith hit Lockett for nine to move the chains.

From midfield, Seattle was called for a hold on Grady Jarrett, setting up a 1st and 20. Smith's checkdown to Goodwin was knocked away by Walker. On 2nd down, Smith took a shot over the middle and was nearly intercepted by both Rashaan Evans and Richie Grant.

On 3rd and 20, Smith hit Walker underneath, but was instantly met by corner Dee Alford. Evans finished off the play and forced the Seahawks to punt on 4th and 15.

Avery Williams catches Dickson's punt at his own four and only manages to get out to the 10-yard line.

Change of Possession

After a short run by Patterson, Mariota hits London for 10 yards and a first down on a screen pass. Patterson follows it up with a cut, hurdle and powerful finish to pick up 18 yards and another first down.

Patterson gains another six and now has a career-high in rushing yards for a game. A screen to Pitts gets Atlanta enough yards for the first down. Before a 2nd and 8, a drone flew over the field and forced a momentary stoppage of play.

Atlanta began the post-stoppage sequence with a reverse to Williams, who picked up just enough to get a fresh set of downs. The Falcons followed with a pitch to Patterson for a short gain. The following play, Mariota fumbled on a read option. Seattle recovered. Game - and momentum - has been flipped.

Change of Possession

Atlanta's defense quickly responds as Lorenzo Carter sacks Smith. A 10-yard completion to Lockett sets up a 3rd and 7, where Smith finds Fant a half-yard short. Seattle goes for it and gains four with Penny.

Smith unloads over the middle to Lockett for a gain of 20 as the Seahawks are inside the Atlanta 30. Penny, looking left and right after taking the handoff, manages to gain seven as Seattle keeps the ball moving.

On a reverse-side screen, Smith threw back for Penny, who made Carter miss and worked inside the 10. However, a holding penalty on Damien Lewis brings the play all the way back.

Smith hit Metcalf on a slant for six. Seattle will have a 3rd and 8 on the other side of the two-minute warning.

Smith was sacked by Jarrett, creating a 4th and 18. Smith climbs, scrambles, and throws ... high! It's intercepted by Grant and returned to the Falcons' 18!

Atlanta has the ball with 1:17 to go. Seattle has two timeouts.

Change of Possession

Patterson gains five to start the drive. He picks up five and a half the following play and gives Atlanta the first down.

The Falcons will take two knees and bleed the clock.

Ball game.

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Atlanta is back in action next week at home against the Cleveland Browns, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

