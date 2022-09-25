Rancho Sierra Vista undergoes fall cleaning as part of National Public Lands Day

Rancho Sierra Vista in Newbury Park underwent a fall cleaning Saturday as more than 100 volunteers tidied up the grounds as part of National Public Lands Day.

Part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Satwiwa, as it's also known, welcomed people to clean trails, clear invasive plants and assist with native vegetation in the nursery, among other tasks.

Rancho Sierra Vista features Satwiwa Native American Indian Culture Center, as well as miles of bike, hiking and horse trails. Visitors can also watch for birds and picnic in the picturesque area. To learn more, visit www.nps.gov/samo.