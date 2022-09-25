ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle legend Sue Bird to raise 12th Man Flag

By Kole Musgrove
 2 days ago
One of the most time-honored traditions in Seahawks history is the raising of the 12th Man Flag in the South Endzone before home games. It is usually by a former player, a local celebrity, or a Seattle sports legend. In Week 1 against the Broncos, former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright had the honors.

To kick off Week 3, the Seahawks are sticking with local sports legends with Sue Bird to raise the flag.

For twenty years, Sue Bird was not only the face of the Seattle Storm, but establishing a legacy of one of the best WNBA players of all time. Bird finally retired this fall, but her legacy will be in the collective memory of Seattle fans for decades to come.

Sue Bird finishes her professional basketball career as the WNBA’s all time assists leader and 7th all time in scoring. Bird claimed four WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals, and four FIBA World Cup titles.

