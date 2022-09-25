Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
Where are Utah and BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?
The Utes are coming off a 34-13 win over Arizona State, while the Cougars beat Wyoming 38-24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Utes Brant Kuithe is out for the season
After sustaining an injury in the first half against ASU, tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Sports Nation. Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos, who are off to a 2-2 start this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference
Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
Whittingham says 'it doesn't look good' for Utes Brant Kuithe
After going down with an injury in the first half, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said things don't look good for tight end Brant Kuithe.
Gephardt Daily
Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
Housing market pressurizes rent prices: Utah rents rose faster over 2 years than the last decade
As the housing market and housing prices in Utah and across the nation ramped up to record levels during the pandemic housing frenzy from mid-2020 until early 2022, it’s had an extraordinary impact on the rental market.
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
KUTV
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
Comments / 0