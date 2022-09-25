ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU

SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
Gephardt Daily

Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
ksl.com

Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.

