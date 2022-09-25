ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

Three dead in Whiteside County crash

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago

Three people from Whiteside County are dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls last night, according to a release from Sheriff John Booker.

Whiteside County deputies were called to Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rock Falls in response to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, it was determined that a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Prophetstown Road, lost control, entered the east ditch and rolled several times.

Damien K. Martin, age 32 of Prophetstown, Antonio L. Caudillo, age 27 of Rock Falls and Zachary N. McCloud, age 29 of Sterling, were pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Tampico Fire Department, Rock Falls Police Department, Tampico EMS, Yorktown Fire Department and the Whiteside County Coroner. The incident remains under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge#The Illinois State Police#Tampico Fire Department#Tampico Ems#Yorktown Fire Department
