Read full article on original website
Related
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
WAPT
Another hot game for Jackson State football fans
JACKSON, Miss. — The sun beat down as the Jackson State football team played another afternoon in the heat. Saturday afternoon, JSU took on Mississippi Valley State University at Veterans Memorial Stadium. "It's a hot game, y'all. It's hot outside," said Jackson State University fan Jakeem King. The American...
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone...
Jackson State's Bullied Mississippi Valley State With 49-Unanswered Points
Jackson State bullied a Mississippi Valley State team with plenty of offense and defense in SWAC action for Week 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
mageenews.com
2022 Copiah-Lincoln CC Homecoming Court
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HOMECOMING COURT- Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty’China Byrd of Brookhaven and her court. From left, freshman maids Marley Lott of Magee, Carmen Verser of Natchez, Kaytlin Humphreys of Brookhaven, Madelyn Barrentine of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty’China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny of Brookhaven, Cassie Whatley of McComb, Mercy Bishop of Magee, and Alexis Woods of Natchez.
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning at alternate sites on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will resume in-person learning at other JPS schools on Tuesday, September 27. The school dismissed at noon this afternoon and completed the remainder of the instructional day virtually due to low or no water pressure. In a press release, the school says...
WTOK-TV
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theclintoncourier.net
Five Clinton seniors named National Merit Semifinalists
Five seniors at Clinton High School have been named as National Merit Semifinalists in the 68th National Merit Scholarship Program. Seniors Bo Bland, Samuel Connelly, Katie Tracy, Abigail Young and Caleb Zmitrovich are amongst the one percent of high school students across the country to be recognized as National Merit Semifinalists.
WLBT
$7.5 million bond approved to fund renovations at Jackson planetarium, arts center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has taken a major step forward in its efforts to renovate the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, with the city council approving a $7.5 million bond to help fund the project. Tuesday, the council voted 5-0-1 to approve the bond, which will include $6 million for...
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WLBT
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: hot in the 90s on Sunday ahead of cooler weather into the upcoming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing across the northern part of the state overnight. While some of this activity could try to sneak into a few of our northern communities late tonight into early Sunday morning, most spots will stay dry. Expect low temperatures down in the upper 60 to near 70 degrees under mostly clear skies.
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.
A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
WLBT
Hundreds attend first live, in-person WellsFest since the COVID-19 pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I think it’s one of the best festivals of all years,” Faith Stauss, a longtime festival-goer said. “You know we’ve been closed in for so long to hear live music and to go shopping and to see all these amazing animals,” Chrissy Clark said who attended the festival.
Comments / 0