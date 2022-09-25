Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Aspect of Steel Cage Matches He Would Change if He Could
During the most recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the adjustments that he would make to the way that steel cage matches are done. Over the course of their history, these matches have developed in a variety of...
Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)
Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Stockton, California 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. * The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla)...
Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Here are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. RAW will be held tonight from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. * One wrestler will use the American flag during their entrance, but there’s no word yet on who. * Dexter Lumis’...
WWE RAW Star Moved to NXT to Form a New Tag Team
It’s been several weeks since anyone has seen Veer Mahaan on WWE TV. He was one of the acts that were pushed on RAW; nevertheless, Mahaan vanished not long after Vince McMahon resigned from his position as WWE Chairman. As can be seen below, Mahaan has been moved to...
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Successful Surgery
Yulisa Leon revealed in a backstage segment with Sanag and Valentina Feroz on the September 13th episode of WWE NXT that “it’s torn” and she’ll be out of action for nine months. She was wearing a brace on her right knee. Yulisa and Valentina competed on...
Wardlow Claims MJF’s Gimmick is Who He is and the AEW World Title is ‘In Shambles’
AEW TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. MJF: “Aw, f**kin’ Max. So, you know, I’m man enough to admit that Max is very good at what he does, clearly. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is truly, wholeheartedly, a piece of s**t. People really have no idea, like people have no clue. For the people that think it’s like, ‘Oh, he never turns it off. He’s just really good at his gimmick.’ No, it doesn’t turn off because it’s who he is. And then the people that are like, ‘Oh no, no no…’ They’re so blind, they’re so stupid, dude. [laughs]”
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Citrus Springs, FL 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, FL. * Fallon Henley, Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) & Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace, Kiana James & a local wrestler. * Veer & Sanga defeated Chase...
D-Von Dudley Responds to Speculation About Falling Out With Bubba Ray Dudley
The Dudley Boyz have accomplished all there is to accomplish in the professional wrestling industry. They have won several championships in a variety of promotions, such as WWE, TNA Wrestling, and ECW. D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley split up in 2016, with D-Von staying with WWE to develop into...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results for Tonight (9/27/22)
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the taping results, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:. * Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes. The person in the red hoodie was seen again in the crowd.
