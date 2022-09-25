Read full article on original website
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
NFL injury report: Updates on Tua Tagovailoa, D’Andre Swift and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Titans open as underdogs to Colts for Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will hit the road in Week 4 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks. Both teams secured their first win of the 2022 campaign in...
What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders
The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to Titans
After watching the film of the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, moments ago Josh McDaniels offered his analysis after seeing the film.
New Seattle Kraken mascot to be announced on Saturday
The Seattle Kraken teased the release of their new mascot with a video on the Climate Pledge Arena jumbotron during the team’s first preseason game of the new season. The announcement is expected to happen Saturday. The video was later posted on the team’s Twitter account. In the...
Yardbarker
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
