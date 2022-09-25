ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3

The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.
New Seattle Kraken mascot to be announced on Saturday

The Seattle Kraken teased the release of their new mascot with a video on the Climate Pledge Arena jumbotron during the team’s first preseason game of the new season. The announcement is expected to happen Saturday. The video was later posted on the team’s Twitter account. In the...
