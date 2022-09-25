ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football review with a peek ahead to Ole Miss

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 31-23 at Kroger Field on Sept. 24, 2022. UK next travels to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 1. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Cats’ win over NIU and the huge SEC game against Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops on the sidelines during the game with the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, September 24, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Can Christopher Rodriguez put the oomph back in Kentucky’s rushing attack?

Is Kentucky football really a top-10 team? We’re about to find out.

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s win over Northern Illinois

First Scouting Report: At Ole Miss, UK will face a different type of Lane Kiffin team

Five things you need to know from UK football’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois

Where Kentucky football is ranked in AP Top 25, coaches poll before Ole Miss game

