The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football review with a peek ahead to Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 31-23 at Kroger Field on Sept. 24, 2022. UK next travels to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 1. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Cats’ win over NIU and the huge SEC game against Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops on the sidelines during the game with the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, September 24, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

