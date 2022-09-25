Read full article on original website
Sporticast: NFL Overhauls Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pro Bowl
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the NFL’s latest big tech partner. The NFL last week announced that Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) was the new presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, rights held by Pepsi (Nasdaq: PEP) for the past decade. Apple is paying nearly $50 million year over the course of the five-year deal, and is also in talks on a much bigger partnership with the NFL. The league’s Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV expires at the end of the year, and...
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit
NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field. Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend. The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Zac Brown Brings Fan On Stage To Sing ‘Colder Weather’ in Touching Moment: WATCH
Zac Brown Band has been one of country music’s biggest acts for decades now. And in this moment posted to the singer’s Instagram page, Brown brings a fan onstage to sing the band’s 2010 single “Colder Weather” from their second album “You Get What You Give.”
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston
Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might...
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety
Dan Orlovsky is channeling his inner William Wallace. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst felt a weight… The post Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl. The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas. It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. This decision comes after there...
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition
The NFL announced some significant changes Monday morning to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas which will be held in February.
NFL Monday Night Viewers Baffled by Jimmy Kimmel’s Halftime Appearance
NFL Monday Night Football viewers were baffled during halftime when Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance in the booth with Joe Buck. The two cut some awkward jokes. Back in the day, Kimmel was a color commentator on Monday Night Football but it only lasted about two weeks. That was an...
Inside Michael Strahan’s NFL career including Super Bowl victory before becoming morning television favorite
MICHAEL STRAHAM is everywhere. A regular host of Good Morning America, Strahan can also be found on Fox Sports where he serves as an NFL analyst, and on ABC as host of The $100,000 Pyramid among other one-off appearances. Strahan, 50, has also ventured into the business world, with a...
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics to One of Her Hit Songs During Show Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. The… The post Kelsea Ballerini Changes Lyrics to One of Her Hit Songs During Show Amid Morgan Evans Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Rob Gronkowski Attends Buccaneers Home Opener, Agent Speaks on Potential Return
Rob Gronkowski was at Raymond James Stadium Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs, his old team, take on the Green Bay Packers. It was the premiere NFL matchup for the weekend. And there’s now all sorts of buzz that in the very near future, Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for the second time in his career.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Trolled for Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Snap Selfie: VIDEO
As if you needed another reason to poke fun at the Cowboys, the NFL team’s owner Jerry Jones is catching serious flack on social media for not knowing how to take a selfie. Check out the clip below as Jones struggles hardcore to capture a good angle and hit the camera button simultaneously.
