Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
Miami Dolphins face a “must win” week 3 but not for what you think

The Miami Dolphins are facing an early season “must-win” contest against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday but not for the reasons you might expect. A loss today puts the Dolphins in 2nd place in the AFC East with 14 more games to go. Needless to say, this game will not eliminate Miami from the postseason discussion. A loss today will likely knock Miami out of the top 5 power rankings around the media circuit. A loss today, well, it’s a loss.
Pat McAfee Breaks Down the ‘Butt Punt’ During ManningCast

Come for Pat McAfee’s analysis of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, stay for his epic breakdown of the “Butt Punt.”. McAfee was the second of three guests on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” during “Monday Night Football,” and of course, it did not disappoint. Rarely anything McAfee touches does. Hosts Peyton and Eli Manning immediately had to ask McAfee, the former NFL punter, about the whackiest play we saw this weekend.
