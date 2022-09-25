Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday
NFL fans aren't happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon. The network is having some major technological difficulties during the early window of Sunday's NFL games. Fans are not happy, as the Jets vs. Bengals game is being impacted. "As reliable as poor officiating is CBS s inability to give us...
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset
The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety
Dan Orlovsky is channeling his inner William Wallace. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst felt a weight… The post Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Chris Jones used 'abusive language' toward Colts on pivotal penalty
On the final drive of the game for the Indianapolis Colts, it appeared their fate had been sealed. However, a costly penalty by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones kept the drive—and the Colts’ hopes—alive. Facing a third-and-six with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter and...
Tracy Morgan Has NFL Monday Night Football Fans Divided With Appearance on the ManningCast
If you are a fan that likes the ManningCast version of NFL MNF, you aren’t alone. Tracy Morgan had fans divided with his appearance on the show. There are some great guests sometimes with the Manning brothers. Did this comedian do enough to impress fans?. Tracy Morgan was his...
Rob Gronkowski Attends Buccaneers Home Opener, Agent Speaks on Potential Return
Rob Gronkowski was at Raymond James Stadium Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs, his old team, take on the Green Bay Packers. It was the premiere NFL matchup for the weekend. And there’s now all sorts of buzz that in the very near future, Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for the second time in his career.
NFL Monday Night Viewers Baffled by Jimmy Kimmel’s Halftime Appearance
NFL Monday Night Football viewers were baffled during halftime when Jimmy Kimmel made an appearance in the booth with Joe Buck. The two cut some awkward jokes. Back in the day, Kimmel was a color commentator on Monday Night Football but it only lasted about two weeks. That was an...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Trolled for Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Snap Selfie: VIDEO
As if you needed another reason to poke fun at the Cowboys, the NFL team’s owner Jerry Jones is catching serious flack on social media for not knowing how to take a selfie. Check out the clip below as Jones struggles hardcore to capture a good angle and hit the camera button simultaneously.
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Colts vs. Chiefs: Top photos from Week 3
Here are the top photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs—a game Indy won, 20-17.
