Onaway, MI

St. Mary's scores 40 points in first quarter, runs away from Onaway

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QzmH_0i9rakcw00

GAYLORD ― The St. Mary's football team has seen two types of games this season; some games have been shootouts where the game is in doubt until the last minutes, and some have been dominant performances where the Snowbirds had things more or less wrapped up by halftime

Friday's game was an example of the latter.

Hosting Onaway, the Snowbirds wasted little time building their lead, exploding for 40 first-quarter points in an eventual 48-0 victory at home on Friday night.

The first quarter was dominated by the trio of Daniel Jacobson, Dillon Croff and Donovan Blust, with those three responsible for all five of the offensive touchdowns in the opening frame. Blust ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns, Croff added 24 yards and a touchdown, and Jacobson had 91 rushing yards with a touchdown and a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Snowbirds racked up 175 rushing yards through the first quarter as they ran away with the game on the scoreboard.

Despite most starters wrapping up their day after the first, it was still a statistically dominant game for most of their leaders. Croff added another 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, finishing with 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Jacobson wrapped up with 92 rushing yards, 58 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Jacobson helped finish things off in the second half, rushing 11 times for 41 yards as the Snowbirds iced the game.

It was a dominant day on the ground for St. Mary's finishing the first half with 287 yards on the ground and finishing the game with 361.

St. Mary's improves to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Ski Valley Conference. The Snowbirds will host Pellston in their next game on Friday, September 30.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

