Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee
While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job. “I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,”...
Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
Threat Eliminated After Potentially Explosive Device Found in UC San Diego Lab
A bottle possibly containing an explosive substance found in a lab at UC San Diego prompted a hazmat and bomb squad response Wednesday night before it was destroyed by investigators. The one-liter bottle was discovered in a lab in Pacific Hall, according to UCSD spokesperson Leslie Sepuka. The building was...
Maya Millete's Husband Declared Competent to Stand Trial in Her Death
Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against Larry Millete, 41, who is...
‘Preposterous': El Cajon Mayor Responds To Harsh Letter From State Attorney General
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is firing back after his city received a stern letter from the state Attorney General’s office for sending warning notices to local motels taking part in the county homeless voucher program. “There’s been no due process. They didn’t do an investigation. They didn’t talk...
El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight
The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
Family Looks Back at More Than a Century in Oceanside and Reflects on Rich History of ‘Eastside'
The City of Oceanside is known for celebrating its birthday on July 3rd and then the country's birthday on July 4th. While Oceanside was incorporated in 1888, its history dates back years further and was founded by Andrew Jackson Myers, who settled in the San Luis Rey valley in the late 1870s.
Oceanside Business Owner Reflects on Tea Lounge's Growth
It opened just two years ago and already has made itself a staple in the community. Bliss Tea & Treats in Oceanside offers more than just a vast variety of tea, but also serves a sense of comfort and welcome. The unique business offers its customers a soothing way to...
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
Pain at The Pump: San Diego County Gas Prices Rise 56 Cents in Less Than a Month
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents Monday to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days. The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Expert Explains What's Behind San Diego's Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Gas prices are surging yet again in San Diego, squeezing the pockets of drivers who were just beginning to feel some relief. “The number one reason is that we are seeing several planned and unplanned maintenance issues at some refineries,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. Venegas says...
San Diego Home Prices Plunge
The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
Window Opens to Apply for Short-Term San Diego Rental Licenses
Beginning Monday at noon, operators of short-term rental properties in the city of San Diego can apply for a license to offer stays of less than a month. The ordinance mandating the short-term residential occupancy, or STRO, license was passed in 2021 and subsequently approved by the California Coastal Commission. Its guidelines include a requirement for rental hosts to obtain a license and establishes a cap on the number of licenses granted for whole-home rentals operating more than 20 days per year.
As California Strengthens Abortion Protections, SoCal Leader Proposes ‘Sanctuary City' For the Unborn
California is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary state for abortion access, but a Temecula councilwoman is drawing attention for proposing an abortion ban within city limits. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, including some that clash with restrictions in other states....
Can a Restaurant be Zero-Waste? This Plant-Based Oceanside Eatery Says So
It all started with an idea; make great food, make it responsibly and introduce people to a new way of eating. That’s where Jessica and Davin Waite come in. The pair are co-founders of The Plot, a restaurant that is not only zero-waste, but plant-based too. The restaurant opened...
