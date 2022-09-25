Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 20-17 upset win of the Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs:

The Colts came into this game reeling a little bit, looking broken on offense, hobbled on special teams and discombobulated on defense. The special teams and defense had to play their best game given how much the offense had to fix, and both did. The offense had to get plays from someone who hadn't done it in the NFL yet, and this was Jelani Woods' moment. He scored a touchdown on the second series on a 4-yard pass to the back of the end zone from Matt Ryan, and he made the biggest play of the season for the offense in the final minute to secure a 12-yard touchdown reception in tight coverage. He never had a touchdown celebration planned and just screamed and squeezed the ball until it was ready to die. These are some of the coolest stories in the NFL, when the light bulb finally clicks after weeks in the dark. Woods should find both of these touchdown balls and keep them, because this is the moment he'll look back on as the start.

Stephon Gilmore was a man possessed. Despite suffering a hamstring injury in the middle of the game, he fought through pain and delivered a fantastic performance against all-world Travis Kelce, and he topped it off with the best play of the day, tipping a ball up to Rodney McLeod for a game-sealing interception. Big-time players have to make big-time plays to lift a team that's not firing on all cylinders. This game showed you the life a dominant cornerback can bring.

Speaking of cornerbacks, it only took until the third series for Isaiah Rodgers Sr. to see his first defensive snaps of the season. I felt this was coming this week, as the temperature got loud on this topic, with Julian Blackmon telling me that not only should Rodgers be on the field but that the coaches should be listening to the players on these matters. "At the same time, they need to take coaching from us, too," he told me. It all put Frank Reich in an interesting spot between his locker room and parts of his defensive coaching staff. The compromise was to still start Brandon Facyson but to then bring in Rodgers Sr. early in the game, and his presence was there immediately with a couple of tackles and just constantly being near the ball.

Blackmon has been in the toughest spot of any defensive player this season as the single-high safety for a defense that hasn't been executing the assignments or playing fast, and he's been asked to erase more than he ought to. Nobody would challenge that spot more than Patrick Mahomes, so when Blackmon went down with an ankle injury, the Colts had a tough situation on their hands. They opted to move seventh-round Yale rookie Rodney Thomas II to free and Rodney McLeod to strong safety, with Nick Cross on the bench. I think it was all about prioritizing open-field athleticism at the free spot while assuring that it wasn't two rookies trying to communicate in the middle of the game. McLeod is here to bring that calmness, and it worked to start, as Thomas II made a gorgeous play on a deep ball just before halftime right as the Chiefs were looking to take control.

The Colts badly needed to get some of their younger targets going, for basic production and for building confidence, and they did that in this one. Alec Pierce had a couple of nice first downs, including a 30-yard contested catch along the right sideline that got the Colts out of the shadow of their own goal post. Woods had two catches, but they were the two biggest catches. Kylen Granson had a nice catch while falling to the ground in the fourth quarter to keep a drive alive. Parris Campbell caught a couple of passes late. It's baby steps, but these were good ones. Especially for Woods.

The Colts offensive line remains a broken unit, and it's a matter of blitz pickups and the right side holding up. One change I could see on the offensive line moving forward could be to move Matt Pryor or Braden Smith to right guard with Bernhard Raimann at left tackle. The Colts have experimented with Smith inside in practice, and Pryor has started there as well. Either move would address the biggest issue of the line, Pinter in 1-on-1 matchups, and could get Smith playing better around guys he can trust to hold up. For what it's worth, Pryor took a nice step forward at left tackle today, to the point where I think the Colts could live with the occasional speed rush if the middle of the pocket is secure but it almost never is. That has to change in order to get Ryan comfortable and in a rhythm.

Ryan also has to be more decisive with the ball sometimes. He knows he can't trust his protection and plays with happy feet at times, but he's long operated as a player who holds the ball a good amount and he can't do it right now. It doesn't look like he trusts enough of his targets, but he needs to pull the trigger when they're somewhat open and live with the drops if they come.

What a game by the special teams. The group has had a tough run-up to this game with Rigoberto Sanchez' season-ending injury and changing kickers after just a single game, but they showed up in a remarkable way to aid in the task of containing the Chiefs' scoring attack. Ashton Dulin had a perfect gunner rush to force chaos on the first punt, which Granson jumped on after eyeing it all the way. Matt Haack continues to down punts inside the 10, showing great strides from where he was in Buffalo. Chase McLaughlin delivered on two field goals, from 43 and 51 yards. And they stopped the Chiefs on their fake field goal attempt when Bobby Okereke reacted perfectly to stay in coverage on the pass and eliminate any lane for a conversion. On Okereke's play, Bubba Ventrone ran down the sideline for about 50 yards on a dead sprint. He loves his players, and they just find a way to show out for him sometimes.

Let's give props to the defensive linemen who showed out after such a quiet game last week. Yannick Ngakoue gave so many good rushes around the edge, getting one sack, a near strip-sack that the Colts had a penalty on and a forced hold on third down that forced a missed field goal. DeForest Buckner was just dominant snap to snap, looking like he's over the hip issue that made him look so limited last week. Grover Stewart continued his great penetration. Dayo Odeyingbo set a nice edge in the run game. The whole rush looked coordinated, and Mahomes did some Mahomes things to get out of sacks, but this is what they had to do against him: make it difficult. This was a huge step forward.

We just have to tip our hat to Mahomes, too. This is the first game I've covered him in person, and it's just remarkable to watch his calmness under pressure, using deep drops to create new places to throw and firing the ball out from various arm angles with all the velocity and placement you could ask for. So give even more props to the defense for holding this man down, for keeping him out of the end zone again and again and for lifting the team to victory through their play.

