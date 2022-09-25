Football and food

Hello!

When I was in high school, the biggest football rivalry for kids in North Jersey's parochial schools was Don Bosco vs. Bergen Catholic.

In those days, the game was often played on Thanksgiving, drawing huge crowds. And over the decades, the powerhouse teams would flip between Bosco, Bergen, St. Joe's and Paramus Catholic. In recent years, Bergen has been on top.

That all changed this weekend, as Bosco handily beat the Crusaders, upsetting the rankings throughout North Jersey.

As a Don Bosco alumnus, I feel a sense of pride. As a lifelong North Jersey resident, I'm always happy when our high schools are doing well in all aspects of education.

NY Giants

I'm also a NY Giants fan and tomorrow night one of their longtime rivals takes on the men in blue. Art Stapleton has you covered in every way imaginable, including podcasts, on Twitter and with his great storytelling.

For this week, definitely check out Art's rundown of the most memorable Giants-Cowboys moments.

New restaurants

If food, not football, is your thing. You must check out our food writer's list of the most anticipated restaurant openings this fall across North Jersey. I know I definitely want to hit a few of these.

That's all for this week.

Stay well and thanks for subscribing!

Dan

Daniel Sforza is the executive editor of The Record and NorthJersey.com. He can be reached at sforza@northjersey.com.