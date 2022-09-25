ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form

A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Mcmurray, PA
City
Freeport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Westmoreland County, PA
Education
City
Belle Vernon, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wpial#Girls And Boys#Golf Course#Golfers#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Allegheny Country Club#Youghiogheny Country Club#Penn Trafford
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Kadi Bauer

From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022

Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Sept. 27, 2022

Samuel Wyman was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the class of 2026. Madison Ballew of Glenshaw has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Ballew will be majoring in accounting.
GLENSHAW, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler residents near gunfire at Kennywood

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Park remained closed Sunday after three people were injured in a shooting and others suffered what Allegheny County police described as “trample injuries” in their scramble to escape the chaos during the Saturday night opening of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. Shots rang...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kennywood shooting puts spotlight on park security, metal detectors

The triple shooting inside Kennywood Park has raised questions about the facility’s security measures and screening technology that is supposed to detect prohibited firearms. An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy