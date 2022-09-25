Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge
Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0). Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1...
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team in rare form
A 3-5-2 formation is somewhat rare in high school girls soccer. It takes a strong midfield presence, versatile wing-backs and a blend of speed and patience to execute the shape in its intended sense. But Mt. Pleasant coach Rich Garland knew he had all of those riches in a young,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Familiar face guides Greensburg Central Catholic volleyball to strong start
Erin Salas, with a long history of coaching in the Greensburg Central Catholic system, has taken over the Centurions varsity girls volleyball team this year, becoming the program’s third head coach in as many seasons. She succeeds Angela Grabb. “I did it because I love to coach,” said Salas,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland campus clippings: Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes making impact at William & Mary
Coming out of Jeannette, Marcus Barnes was known for his glue-like hands and football instincts. His father, Johnnie Barnes, played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. If the ball was thrown Marcus Barnes’ way, he was probably going to catch it, no matter if he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Hempfield’s Cydney Blahovec
In most sports, a span of five seconds isn’t that big of a deal, unless it’s right before the buzzer. In cross country, five seconds could mean a 10-place difference or more. That was exactly the case for Hempfield senior Cydney Blahovec and her performances in the Red,...
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022
Claim to fame: Bugosh had back-to-back hat tricks as the unbeaten Lady Vikings (7-0, 4-0) defeated rivals Yough, 5-0, and Mt. Pleasant, 6-1. The quick-footed forward added an assist in each game for the second-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A. She has emerged as one of several scoring threats for...
A-K Valley high school football notes: Several teams bounce back with wins
It was bounce-back Friday for a number of Alle-Kiski Valley teams. The Burrell run game again was the featured attraction as it helped the Bucs roll past Yough, 42-6, and rebound from last week’s 38-20 loss to Serra Catholic. All 64 plays Burrell ran against the Cougars were of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines
By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Kadi Bauer
From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dedication pays off for Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly with commitment to Quinnipiac
The transformation of Penn Hills senior guard Daemar Kelly wasn’t something that happened overnight. Long days and nights in the gym allowed the 6-foot-5 Indians senior guard to slowly progress into being a strong all-around basketball player. Kelly made his college choice last week, selecting Quinnipiac over Rider, Robert...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022
Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler area student news for the week of Sept. 27, 2022
Samuel Wyman was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the class of 2026. Madison Ballew of Glenshaw has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Ballew will be majoring in accounting.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler residents near gunfire at Kennywood
PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Park remained closed Sunday after three people were injured in a shooting and others suffered what Allegheny County police described as “trample injuries” in their scramble to escape the chaos during the Saturday night opening of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. Shots rang...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers RB Najee Harris talks to Obama Academy students about child hunger
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris knows what it’s like not having enough to eat — he grew up in a food insecure household in California and he’s putting his off-field energy into helping kids in the Pittsburgh area avoid going through what he endured growing up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kennywood shooting puts spotlight on park security, metal detectors
The triple shooting inside Kennywood Park has raised questions about the facility’s security measures and screening technology that is supposed to detect prohibited firearms. An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
