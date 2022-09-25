Read full article on original website
Local man competing in new season of Outrageous Pumpkins on Food Network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City's ‘Tator’ Edwards will be competing on the new season of Outrageous Pumpkins. The season premieres on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET on Food Network and discovery+. Ahead of his big debut, Tator joins Good Day Columbus with a live creation.
Spotting signs of stressed trees as leaves begin to change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s that time of year when Central Ohio gets a bit more colorful as the leaves begin to change. Those colors are brought out by sunny and dry days followed by cool nights, but not frosty or freezing nights. Intense winds and heavy rainfall also are bad for fall colors, as they can pull the leaves off prematurely.
Old Bag of Nails debut fall menu including Pumpkin Pie Martini and House Clam Chowder
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is upon us and so are the comfort foods. Old Bag of Nails' manager Abigail Purdum and mixologist Jess Crane join Good Day Columbus to debut their fall menu. Old Bag of Nails has a variety of fall drink and food options including the...
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville police are working to identify a man captured on camera assaulting a store employee. Police said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at the Westerville Genjigo. The man can be seen yelling at the employees before throwing food and bottled drinks at one of...
Nyquil Chicken: OSU doctor says don't eat it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turns out we needed a medical expert to warn social media users not to combine Nyquil and chicken for dinner tonight. Sound weird? Maybe not to the people who brought us the Tide pod challenge and stacking milk crates and spoonfuls of cinnamon, who are now daring anyone with an internet connection to cook chicken ... with Nyquil cold medicine.
'He gave me so much joy,' family and friends celebrate Greg Coleman's life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three weeks after two men attacked Greg Coleman Jr. in the Short North, family and friends celebrated his life. "To lose his life so young, it’s just not fair," Coleman's father, Greg Coleman Sr. said. "It’s really not fair." Coleman was a well-known...
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
Local author Susie Newman named finalist for Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award
Westerville author Susie Newman is the author of two earlier books: Diaries, a collection of short stories, and the novel Lost Souls Cafe. Susie joins Good Day Columbus to talk about her new book Eating Yellow Paint up for nomination for the 2022 Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year award.
City leaders draft legislation that would crack down on food carts, noise in Short North
City leaders said they are listening to concerns from Columbus residents about an increase in crime and noise in the Short North. Officials have drafted legislation that would put tougher restrictions on food carts and noise along High Street. The community noise ordinance would enforce residential noise standards to business...
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams talks shop ahead of Big Ten opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has already scored two touchdowns in tonight's game against Wisconsin. Ahead of the game, Williams talked with The Football Fever's Clay Hall.
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
