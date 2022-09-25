ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Spotting signs of stressed trees as leaves begin to change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s that time of year when Central Ohio gets a bit more colorful as the leaves begin to change. Those colors are brought out by sunny and dry days followed by cool nights, but not frosty or freezing nights. Intense winds and heavy rainfall also are bad for fall colors, as they can pull the leaves off prematurely.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Bowling Green, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Beans#Localevent#Cup Of Coffee#A Good Time#Cold Brew#Food Drink#Java Central
WSYX ABC6

Nyquil Chicken: OSU doctor says don't eat it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turns out we needed a medical expert to warn social media users not to combine Nyquil and chicken for dinner tonight. Sound weird? Maybe not to the people who brought us the Tide pod challenge and stacking milk crates and spoonfuls of cinnamon, who are now daring anyone with an internet connection to cook chicken ... with Nyquil cold medicine.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police working to solve crimes, boost their ranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the city deals with a rash of deadly shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is working to not only solve the crimes but to bring in more officers to deal with a growing problem. Deborah King said she is shocked and concerned after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy