FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. FOX6's cameras captured the aftermath. A good portion of the front of the vehicle was smashed and car parts littered the street. One video angle showed the entire...
WISN
Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police looking for critically missing 26-year-old Nathaniel Schieble
Police say Schieble was last seen Sunday, September 25th around 11:00am in the area of 124th and Appleton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera
A hail of gunfire ripped through a Milwaukee home near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, and a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the whole ordeal. Neighbors were stunned by the intense video, but they said they're thankful there's video evidence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
WATCH: Milwaukee police seek suspects in burglary near Teutonia and Garfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted for a burglary that happened on Thursday, Sept. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
WISN
WISN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee man with dementia found safe
MILWAUKEE - Brent Pearson, 42, of Milwaukee, was found safe after he was reported missing Saturday, last seen near 75th and Glendale in Milwaukee. There were concerns after police said Pearson was last seen on around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha prepares for Darrell Brooks trial
Darrell Brooks, facing 77 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, wants to represent himself at his homicide trial. The prosecution responded Monday saying they don't object if certain conditions are met.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
Comments / 8