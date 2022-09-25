ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 8

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. FOX6's cameras captured the aftermath. A good portion of the front of the vehicle was smashed and car parts littered the street. One video angle showed the entire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body found in Lake Monona identified as Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. — A body found Sept. 20 in Lake Monona in Madison is that of a Milwaukee man. The medical examiner identified him Monday as 49-year-old Brian Noll. Noll was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was done at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases

A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera

A hail of gunfire ripped through a Milwaukee home near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, and a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the whole ordeal. Neighbors were stunned by the intense video, but they said they're thankful there's video evidence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hood
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building

Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee man with dementia found safe

MILWAUKEE - Brent Pearson, 42, of Milwaukee, was found safe after he was reported missing Saturday, last seen near 75th and Glendale in Milwaukee. There were concerns after police said Pearson was last seen on around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Drive after police spotted an Acura stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The Acura fled southbound on I-43...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say. Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in police custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded. Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha prepares for Darrell Brooks trial

Darrell Brooks, facing 77 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, wants to represent himself at his homicide trial. The prosecution responded Monday saying they don't object if certain conditions are met.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy