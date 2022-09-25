ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County needs poll workers

By D.K. Wright
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — At the Belmont County Election Board, if you ask if they need poll workers, they say they always need poll workers.

You need to be a resident of Belmont County.

And you need to be registered to vote in Belmont County.

It’s preferable to have a specific party affiliation–either Democrat or Republican–since both parties need to be represented at each polling place.

But they’ll take independents too.

And the pay is more than 200 dollars for working election day.

We have 70 precincts in Belmont County and we need to have four poll workers for each location. Now we have a long list of returning poll workers but we always like to get new people trained, new people prepared. We train a lot of people we call alternates in case there are call-offs. We need you to work all day on election day.

Aaron Moore, Belmont County Election Director

Polls are always open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day.

At some point before election day, you’ll have a three-hour training so you are aware of your responsibilities.

They say any new person will always be working with seasoned workers, so you’ll never be expected to run a polling place by yourself.

