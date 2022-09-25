Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes claim 2 lives in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 5:03 p.m. The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center...
wach.com
Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WIS-TV
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
Man suspected in Sumter shootings arrested in Myrtle Beach along with missing teenage girl
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police […]
wach.com
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials meet to discuss pedestrian connector for Ashley River Park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this year Dorchester County opened its 85-acre Ashley River Park. Officials say the goal has always been to expand in the area and provide more resources for the community. The Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission is holding a council meeting Tuesday to discuss...
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
UPDATE: Child who went missing in Poinsett State Park in Sumter County found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Ruby Heider has been found and is OK according to a spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. News19 is working to gather additional information. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who went missing from a state...
wach.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center, identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh team seeks ‘level playing field’ as Russell Laffitte is struck with new charges
The high-profile criminal cases against disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and former Palmetto State banker Russell Lucius Laffitte continue to move forward as trial dates loom. Attorneys for Murdaugh, who is facing two murder charges as well as more than 90 financial and drug-related charges, have...
