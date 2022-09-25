ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes claim 2 lives in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 5:03 p.m. The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Accidents
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.  According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.  Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.  Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
COLUMBIA, SC

